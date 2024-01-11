This week, Ozzy Osbourne called T-Pain's cover version of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" the best cover of the influential heavy metal song ever.

The T-Pain rendition, which features soaring rock vocals from the rapper, has steadily gained recognition since it emerged last year on T-Pain's covers album, On Top of the Covers.

The March 2023 effort also features T-Pain's cover takes on tunes originally done by Journey, Chris Stapleton, Sam Smith, Sam Cooke, Frank Sinatra and Dr. Hook.

But it's undoubtedly the album's closing Black Sabbath cover that got the attention of many rocks and metal fans. And that now includes the "Prince of Darkness" himself.

"This is the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever," Osbourne said in a post on Wednesday (Jan. 10), re-sharing T-Pain's own clip of his live performance of the cover on X (formerly Twitter).

"Why didn't you guys call me?" Osbourne added.

T-Pain's Covers Album

On Top of the Covers, from the hip-hop artist best known for his creative use of Auto-Tune, follows his appearance on TV's The Masked Singer. In 2019, T-Pain, in costume as "Monster," won Masked Singer covering Queen, Lenny Kravitz and others.

"This covers album has been years in the making," T-Pain said of the album last year. "I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer. It got put on hold for a bit but now that I'm independent, I'm able to do whatever I want."

He added, "These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it."

T-Pain, "War Pigs" (Black Sabbath Cover)

Black Sabbath, "War Pigs"