Hip-hop star T-Pain released his new version of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" as part of his covers album On Top of the Covers on Friday (March 17).

T-Pain had already promised the album wouldn't be what listeners might expect. With his soulful rendition of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," that notion is truly fulfilled. After all, T-Pain undoubtedly has the pipes to carry the classic Sabbath number, as you will hear.

Check out the cover toward the bottom of this post.

READ MORE: T-Pain Also Covers Journey + Others

The covers album from the rapper known for his creative use of Auto-Tune follows his appearance on TV's The Masked Singer. In 2019, T-Pain, in costume as "Monster," won Masked Singer covering Queen, Lenny Kravitz and others. Now, his covers fill an album.

"This covers album has been years in the making," T-Pain says. "I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer. It got put on hold for a bit but now that I'm independent, I'm able to do whatever I want."

He adds, "These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it."

Watch T-Pain on Masked Singer under the tune.

T-Pain, "War Pigs" (Black Sabbath Cover) [Visualizer Video]

T-Pain Sings Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" on The Masked Singer