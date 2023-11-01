Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have shared a photo of their Halloween costumes this year, sporting a controversial look adopting the images of embattled antisemitic rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, and his reported wife Bianca Censori.

The Osbourne husband and wife are no stranger to controversy, Sharon herself having infamously exited her role on popular daytime talk show The Talk amid contentious allegations of using racial and homophobic slurs on set.

Electing to dress up as Ye and Censori is another notch in the belt of the couple's collective eyebrow-raising behavior over the decades.

Below, Ozzy is pictured covered in black from head to toe — sunglasses, face covering, hoodie, zip-up jacket, gloves and pants. Obscuring his entire face and body is something Ye has done recently, ranging from an Alex Jones interview where he praised Adolf Hitler to an alleged public sex act that resulted in his and Censori's lifetime ban by an Italian boat rental company.

Sharon, meanwhile, chose to wear a sheer body suit while clutching an oversized purple pillow, resembling a controversial stunt of Censori's in early September.

See the Osbourne couple's costume as well as a photo of Ye and Censori for comparison, directly below.

