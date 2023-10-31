See How Rockers Dressed Up for Halloween

Halloween is one of the greatest times of the year. While a lot of people dress up as rock stars for the holiday, it's also fun to see what the rock stars dress up as themselves.

Not every musician celebrates Halloween or posts photos of their costumes, but there are some that do. Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas, who incorporates horror into all of his music and videos, is a big fan of Halloween. This year, in particular, he dressed as Anton Tobias from the 1999 horror comedy Idle Hands, whose right hand becomes possessed in the film. Tobias is portrayed by Canadian actor Devon Sawa in the movie.

"My bud Devon Sawa once told me combining nutmeg and oregano was the best way to celebrate Halloween," Charnas wrote in the caption of his photo on social media.

Moving onto couples costumes — Anthrax's Charlie Benante dressed up with Butcher Babies' Carla Harvey as Herman and Lily Munster from The Munsters, and Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox went as Beatrix "The Bride" Kiddo and Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill.

READ MORE: 23 Rock + Metal Icons You Can Easily Be for Halloween

Rob Halford, Testament's Alex Skolnick, New Years Day's Ash Costello and a couple of other rockers got into the Halloween spirit as well. Check out the posts below to see their costumes.

Happy Halloween!

Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills)

Rob Halford

Charlie Benante + Carla Harvey

Machine Gun Kelly + Megan Fox

Alex Skolnick (Testament)

Ash Costello (New Years Day)

Tracii Guns

Eric Morotti (Suffocation)

Richie Kotzen

Sanguisugabogg

Mary Morello

Matt Pinfield