Did Robert Johnson really sell his soul to the Devil? How much bad luck could a white lighter bring? Keith Richards couldn't have possibly had a full blood transplant... could he? All that and more as we explore — and try to explain — 13 Rock + Metal Curses, Myths and Legends.

As you'll see, there are some events that are beyond explanation, as the search for more clues to unlock the truth continue. But we know Alice Cooper never bit a head off a chicken. What the audience did with it though... yikes!

13 Rock + Metal Curses, Myths + Legends - Explained