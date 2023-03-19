Paramore’s Hayley Williams Recalls Reaching Out to Taylor Swift After 2009 MTV VMAs Incident

We all remember when Kayne West disrupted Taylor Swift’s “Best Female Video” acceptance speech (for “You Belong with Me”) at the 2009 MTV VMAs, right? Paramore’s Hayley Williams certainly does, and this past Friday (March 17), she recalled reaching out to the modern pop icon about the incident shortly after it happened.

Specifically, Paramore opened for Swift during the first two nights of her “Eras Tour” (at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona). In the process, Williams addressed the opening night crowd with memories of how she and Swift bonded over their youth and burgeoning careers. Surprisingly, that included phoning Swift in response to West interrupting Swift to declare that Beyonce’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” was “one of the best videos of all time!”

NME clarifies that “it was Swift’s mother, Andrea, who wished the teenaged stars could form a supportive relationship due to them both being so young in the music industry.”

While on stage, Williams expanded upon that story, reflecting:

I remember feeling like, “We’re so little, we’re so young.” I was like 18 at the time. And I felt kinda lonely to be that young and to be doing things, you know, like the Grammys and all that. I met someone as I was leaving and she said to me, “My daughter. She just played and she’s just getting started and she doesn’t really know anybody in the business. I just really want her to be around people her age that are doing the same thing.” So I got her number and because I’m, like, the shyest freak when I’m not on stage, I did not text her until a certain VMAs scandal. That was the first time that I felt like I have to reach out because this person is really cool and did not deserve that. So around that time is when I got to know a little bit Ms Taylor Swift, and the guys and I have been able to . . . watch her trajectory. I’m sure you know this because you’re here tonight and you obviously “get it,” but there are moments when I’ve talked to people that I’m like, “I am not sure that you get how fucking incredible this person is, this artist is in history.”

In turn, Swift offered praise of Williams in-between her set last night (March 18): “You [just] got to see one of the most, in my opinion, influential, incredible live acts that we have out there in the world! You got to see Paramore. Like, there is not a stage that Hayley Williams has ever stepped on that she did not devour.”

Naturally, Swift’s latest performances – which have reportedly lasted over three hours and featured over 40 songs combined from all 10 of her studio albums – have gone over quite well.

As for Paramore, they recently responded to the ‘bananas’ chart success of their newest record, This is Why, which has garnered a lot of positive reactions from fans.

You can see fan-captured footage of both speeches below.

Hayley Williams Talks About Phoning Taylor Swift (March 17, 2023)



Taylor Swift Praises Paramore + Hayley Williams (March 18, 2023)

