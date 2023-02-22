Paramore Respond to ‘Bananas’ Chart Success of New Album ‘This Is Why’
Paramore this week marveled at the chart success of their new album, This Is Why, and thanked fans for helping the LP debut in the No. 1 position across multiple Billboard charts.
This Is Why arrived Feb. 10, and in its first charting week, it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Album Sales charts, among others. It hit No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200, between albums by SZA and Taylor Swift.
"This is bananas," Paramore said on Tuesday (Feb. 21) alongside an image of the chart positions.
"We know enough by now to know success doesn’t equal value," the band continued.
"That being said," the Hayley Williams-led rockers added, "to experience the #1's (and a #2 between [SZA] & [Taylor Swift]) on this album, as this version of Paramore, is such a sweet and surreal moment to celebrate together. Thank you."
Paramore 2023 Tour Dates
March 2 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio UNMSM
March 5 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
March 7 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Palermo
March 9 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage
March 11 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Centro Esportivo
March 12 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Centro Esportivo
March 14 – Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar
March 18 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
May 23 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Ctr
May 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
May 27 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Adjacent Fest
May 30 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
June 2 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
June 4 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Fieldhouse
June 5 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 7 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
June 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
June 10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Ctr
June 11 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Arena
June 13 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Ctr
June 14 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
July 6 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Ctr
July 8 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
July 9 – Austin, Texas @ The Moody Ctr
July 11 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr
July 13 – Denver, Colo. @ The Ball Arena
July 16 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
July 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
July 22 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Ctr
July 24 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
July 25 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Coliseum
July 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena
July 29 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
July 30 – St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr
Aug. 2 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr