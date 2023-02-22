Paramore this week marveled at the chart success of their new album, This Is Why, and thanked fans for helping the LP debut in the No. 1 position across multiple Billboard charts.

This Is Why arrived Feb. 10, and in its first charting week, it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Album Sales charts, among others. It hit No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200, between albums by SZA and Taylor Swift.

"This is bananas," Paramore said on Tuesday (Feb. 21) alongside an image of the chart positions.

"We know enough by now to know success doesn’t equal value," the band continued.

"That being said," the Hayley Williams-led rockers added, "to experience the #1's (and a #2 between [SZA] & [Taylor Swift]) on this album, as this version of Paramore, is such a sweet and surreal moment to celebrate together. Thank you."

Paramore 2023 Tour Dates

March 2 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio UNMSM

March 5 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

March 7 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Palermo

March 9 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage

March 11 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Centro Esportivo

March 12 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Centro Esportivo

March 14 – Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar

March 18 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

May 23 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Ctr

May 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

May 27 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Adjacent Fest

May 30 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 2 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

June 4 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Fieldhouse

June 5 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 7 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

June 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

June 10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Ctr

June 11 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Arena

June 13 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Ctr

June 14 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

July 6 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Ctr

July 8 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

July 9 – Austin, Texas @ The Moody Ctr

July 11 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

July 13 – Denver, Colo. @ The Ball Arena

July 16 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

July 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

July 22 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Ctr

July 24 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

July 25 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Coliseum

July 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

July 29 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 30 – St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Aug. 2 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr