With Warped Tour making its official return this weekend, let's dive into the "Big 4" of Warped Tour bands.

The very first Warped Tour took place in 1995. The bill included groups such as Deftones, L7, No Doubt, Sublime, Sick of It All and more. The mission of the tour has always been to give rising bands a chance to play for new audiences all over the place.

After 1995, Warped Tour went out every year and then wrapped up in 2019, before making its triumphant return in 2025.

Artists from all different subgenres have played Warped Tour over the years, so picking four artists to represent Warped Tour isn't just about one style of music — it's about an entire culture. There are a handful of acts that we think really elevated Warped Tour to new levels, so those are the ones we chose to highlight in this list.

We also included the group that has played Warped Tour more times than any other artist in the Big 4, because it doesn't really get more loyal than that.

Keep scrolling to read about the Big 4 of Warped Tour, and what each of them contributed to the festival's legacy.

