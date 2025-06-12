How to Watch the Vans Warped Tour at Home

The Vans Warped Tour will livestream the first stop of its 30th anniversary celebration this weekend.

Where To Stream The Warped Tour

The first of three Warped Tour festivals this year lands at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., this Saturday and Sunday (June 14 + 15). Those wanting to check out the music without having to sweat or stand on asphalt all day can watch the whole thing from the comfort of their homes.

Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary - Atlantic City, NJ Corey Perrine, Getty Images) loading...

Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch will stream performances from Warped acts starting at 4PM CT on Saturday (June 14). The stream is scheduled to run through 1AM Monday, June 16.

According to Billboard.com, the stream will include performances from the Washington, D.C. Warped Tour stop, along with backstage interviews with the bands and more.

What Bands Are Playing on the Warped Tour Live Stream?

In true Vans Warped Tour fashion, attendees won't know the performance schedule for the day until they arrive at the venue on Saturday.

The same is true for the livestream as well.

Amazon has yet to reveal exact times for when bands will be featured on the livestream. A trailer for the stream does show some of the acts that will likely be featured, including:

All Time Low

3OH!3

Bowling For Soup

Simple Plan

eric wilson and jakob nowell of sublime Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Sublime

mgk

Other bands scheduled to play the Washington, D.C. Warped Tour include:

Asking Alexandria

Avril Lavigne

Blessthefall

Cartel

Drain

Escape The Fate

Fishbone

From Ashes To New

Hawthorne Heights

Ice Nine Kills

Less Than Jake

letlive.

Miss May I

Motion City Soundtrack

Pennywise

Saosin

Scowl

Senses Fail

Slaughter To Prevail

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The Wonder Years

Where Else Is The Warped Tour This Summer?

The Warped Tour will next head to the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, California, for a sold-out two-day event on July 26-27.

READ MORE: Which Of The 3 2025 Warped Tour Festivals Has The Most Bands? (And Which Has The Fewest?)

The festival wraps up its 30th anniversary with a stop at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 15-16. Tickets are still available for the Florida Warped Tour event.