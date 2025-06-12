How to Watch the Vans Warped Tour at Home

How to Watch the Vans Warped Tour at Home

Corey Perrine, Getty Images / Vans Warped Tour

The Vans Warped Tour will livestream the first stop of its 30th anniversary celebration this weekend.

Where To Stream The Warped Tour

The first of three Warped Tour festivals this year lands at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., this Saturday and Sunday (June 14 + 15). Those wanting to check out the music without having to sweat or stand on asphalt all day can watch the whole thing from the comfort of their homes.

Corey Perrine, Getty Images)
loading...

Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch will stream performances from Warped acts starting at 4PM CT on Saturday (June 14). The stream is scheduled to run through 1AM Monday, June 16.

WATCH THE WARPED TOUR HERE

According to Billboard.com, the stream will include performances from the Washington, D.C. Warped Tour stop, along with backstage interviews with the bands and more.

What Bands Are Playing on the Warped Tour Live Stream?

In true Vans Warped Tour fashion, attendees won't know the performance schedule for the day until they arrive at the venue on Saturday.

The same is true for the livestream as well.

Amazon has yet to reveal exact times for when bands will be featured on the livestream. A trailer for the stream does show some of the acts that will likely be featured, including:

  • All Time Low
  • 3OH!3
  • Bowling For Soup
  • Simple Plan
Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...
  • Sublime
  • mgk

Other bands scheduled to play the Washington, D.C. Warped Tour include:

  • Asking Alexandria
  • Avril Lavigne
  • Blessthefall
  • Cartel
  • Drain
  • Escape The Fate
  • Fishbone
  • From Ashes To New
  • Hawthorne Heights
  • Ice Nine Kills
  • Less Than Jake
  • letlive.
  • Miss May I
  • Motion City Soundtrack
  • Pennywise
  • Saosin
  • Scowl
  • Senses Fail
  • Slaughter To Prevail
  • Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
  • The Wonder Years

Where Else Is The Warped Tour This Summer?

The Warped Tour will next head to the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, California, for a sold-out two-day event on July 26-27.

READ MORE: Which Of The 3 2025 Warped Tour Festivals Has The Most Bands? (And Which Has The Fewest?)

The festival wraps up its 30th anniversary with a stop at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 15-16. Tickets are still available for the Florida Warped Tour event.

30 Photos From 30 Years of the Vans Warped Tour

Looking back at photos of the Vans Warped Tour in celebration of its 30th anniversary!

The tour plans to celebrate its 30th anniversary with shows in Washington, D.C.; Long Beach, California and Orlando in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: Warped Tour
Categories: Livestreams, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire