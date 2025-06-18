Warped Tour Announces First 2026 Festival Date

For those wondering, the Vans Warped Tour WILL return for 2026. In fact, organizers have announced the first festival date for next year along with ticketing information for the upcoming show.

Warped Tour in 2026

With the Washington, D.C. stop of Vans Warped Tour in the books for 2025, organizers have revealed that the Vans Warped Tour will return to the same location at the festival grounds at RFK Stadium the weekend of June 13 and 14, 2026.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Organizers have revealed that tickets for the 2026 Washington, D.C. Vans Warped Tour stop will go on sale this Friday (June 20) at 12PM ET. Fans can purchase the tickets through Frontgate Tickets' Vans Warped Tour website in either two-day general admission or two-day VIP packages. Passes are starting at $149.98.

Warped Tour in 2025

After staging the 25th anniversary of Vans Warped Tour in 2019, Kevin Lyman decided to retire the festival. But word started to circulate last year that the long-running "punk rock summer camp" might be returning to mark the 30th anniversary in 2025.

That was soon followed by an announcement that the 30th anniversary of Vans Warped would take place in three U.S. cities - Washington, D.C., Long Beach, Calif., and Orlando, Fla. Lyman also teased that the reaction to Vans Warped Tour in 2025 would determine if they would bring it back in 2026.

The big reveal of the Washington, D.C. stop for 2026 indicates that the festival will return, but it is not known if there will be additional dates or even an expansion including more Warped markets in 2026.

The Washington D.C. show this year featured such acts as Asking Alexandria, Avril Lavigne, Fever 333, Ice Nine Kills, mgk, Slaughter to Prevail, Sublime, We Came as Romans and many more.

While the first 2026 show has been revealed, there are two remaining stops for 2025. The shoreline waterfront in Long Beach, Calif., will play host to Vans Warped Tour on July 26 and 27, while Camping World on the Stadium Campus in Orlando, Fla., will host Warped on Nov. 15 and 16. The full lineups for both shows and ticketing information can be seen through the Vans Warped Tour website.

