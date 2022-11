Paramore Added to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Arena Tour

Paramore have been announced as one of the supporting acts on Taylor Swift's tour of U.S. stadiums in 2023, "The Eras Tour." The rock band has long had ties to the pop superstar.

Would you catch a Taylor Swift concert with Paramore as the opening artist? Last week, Loudwire recounted 10 rockers who've defended Taylor Swift. Last month, Paramore released their first new song in five years, "This Is Why." Paramore's sixth album, also called This Is Why, is due out on Feb. 10, 2023.

See the Taylor Swift dates near the bottom of this post.

Swift and Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams have been friends for a while. They've performed onstage together in the past. And Williams appeared in Swift's 2015 music video for her single "Bad Blood," first released on Swift's 2014 album, 1989.

Paramore have been a pop-punk favorite since dazzling listeners with their early albums such as All We Know Is Falling (2005) and Brand New Eyes (2009). Their hit 2007 song "Misery Business" continues to inform modern pop. Paramore are currently on a U.S. tour of their own.

Taylor Swift 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Taylor Swift tour dates Republic Media / Capital One loading...

March 18 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium * #

March 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium ^ #

April 1 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium ^ $

April 2 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium ^ $

April 15 – Tampa, Fla. @ James Stadium ^ $

April 22 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium ^ $

April 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^ $

April 29 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^ $

May 6 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium % #

May 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Field % #

May 13 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Field % #

May 19 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium % #

May 20 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium % #

May 26 – E. Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium % #

May 27 – E. Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium % #

June 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field & !

June 3 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field & !

June 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field & !

June 17 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium & !

June 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium & !

July 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium @ $

July 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium @ $

July 15 – Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field @ $

July 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field ) $

July 29 – Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi's Stadium ) $

Aug. 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium ) !

Aug. 5 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium ) #

* With Paramore

# With GAYLE

^ With beabadoobee

$ With Gracie Abrams

% With Phoebe Bridgers

& With girl in red

! With OWENN

@ With MUNA

) With HAIM