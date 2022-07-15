Paramore Announce Their First North American Tour in 4 Years

Paramore on Friday (July 15) announced their first North American tour since 2018.

The concert dates plotted for this fall surround the band's three scheduled performances at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas this October. The fest was announced earlier this year.

The last time Paramore played a show was four years ago, according to Setlist.fm, as they wrapped up a trek that began in 2017 and subsequently covered North America, Europe and Asia.

See the new dates toward the bottom of this post.

The shows kick off in Bakersfield, California, on Oct. 2 and end in Mexico City on Nov. 19. Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast and other artists to be announced will serve as opening acts at select shows.

Last year, Paramore's Hayley Williams, the lead singer of the influential rock band who has since gone solo as well, hinted at a 2022 return of Paramore. That tease seems to be coming true with the new 2022 tour dates from the band. The group's latest album, After Laughter, came out in 2017.

Paramore concert tickets hit general on-sale on July 22 at 10AM your local time. Verified Paramore fan pre-sale registration through Ticketmaster begins on Friday (July 15) at this link.

Get more info here.

Paramore Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

Oct. 2 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Theater

Oct. 4 – Magna, Utah @ The Great Salt Air

Oct. 6 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Orpheum

Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Oct. 9 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival

Oct. 11 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 14 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura

Oct. 16 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival

Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Nov. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Nov. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 11 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music

Nov. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

Nov. 16 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp.

Nov. 19 – Mexico City, Mexico, @ Corona Capital Fest