My Chemical Romance + Paramore Lead 2022 When We Were Young Festival Lineup

The "Scene" has a home base this fall, as My Chemical Romance and Paramore will lead an outstanding lineup for the 2022 edition of the When We Were Young festival taking place Oct. 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nev.

The newly announced lineup includes a who's who of veteran emo and scene bands and sitting atop the bill is the reunited My Chemical Romance and the reactivated Paramore who are currently working on their first album since 2017 after Hayley Williams took some time for some solo recordings.

Who else will be there? AFI, The Used, Bring Me the Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, A Day to Remember, Pierce the Veil, I Prevail, The Story So Far, Dance Gavin Dance, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Carseat Headrest, Sleeping With Sirens, Knocked Loose, Jxdn, Avril Lavigne, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Senses Fail, Bayside, Silverstein, Palaye Royale, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Neck Deep, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, Atreyu, Acceptance, Story of the Year, Mom Jeans, Wolf Alice, Nessa Barrett, The Starting Line, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Glassjaw, PRVIS, Poppy, Saosin, TV Girl, La Dispute, We The Kings, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Wonder Years, Royal and the Serpents, 3OH!3, Lil Huddy, State Champs, Four Year Strong, The Ready Set, Kittie, Horrorpops, The Linda Lindas, Meet Me @ the Altar, Prentiss and The Garden make up the stacked bill. See it all laid out in the admat below.

That's going to be one stellar day of music with all the bands set to perform between 11AM and 11PM. The presale for the When We Were Young Festival starts this Friday (Jan. 21) at 10AM PT, with the general public on sale starting later that same day (Jan. 21) at 2PM PT. There are also VIP ticketing options.

Head to the When We Were Young Festival website for ticketing details and options and to get the pre-sale code.

2022 When We Were Young Festival Lineup

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

2022 Rock + Metal Festival Guide Here's a list of a ton of rock and metal festivals all around the world that are all taking place in 2022. They're ordered by date so you can easily see what's coming up next, no matter what time of the year it is!

‍