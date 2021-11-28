Hayley Williams Teases Paramore’s Return in 2022

It's been five long years since the last album or live show from Paramore. Luckily, Paramore fans might not have to wait too much longer for the band's return. Hayley Williams teased a 2022 return of Paramore in a newsletter Friday (Nov. 26). Check out a screenshot of the letter below.

While Paramore has been away, Williams has released two solo albums, Petals For Armor in 2020 and Flowers For Vases/Descansos in 2021. While Petals For Armor was rooted in pop sounds, Flowers For Vases/Descansos had much more of an indie-folk feel.

In the newsletter, Williams began by speaking on her solo career and the support she received from her band members throughout the process.

“The guys were by my side nearly the entire process. If not actually working on the project with me then cheering me on. I even got to write with a few friends outside of – but very much connected to – Paramore, who taught me so much and gave me so much to be inspired by. Petals would likely not even exist if not for Joey Howard, his bass guitar, and a drum machine!!”

At the end of the post, Williams hinted at a comeback for Paramore, who haven't released new music since 2017's After Laughter.

“Before I go, thank y’all so much for the incredible support these last couple years. I know we didn’t get to properly come together to sing and vent and sweat it all out…but I do think that Petals and descansos lived exactly the lives they were meant to. Besides, Paramore can’t be ‘on a break’ forever now can we?” she wrote.

“I love y’all. See you sometime next year?”