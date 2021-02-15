Hayley Williams is full of surprises this year. She spontaneously dropped her second solo album, Flowers for Vases / Descansos, on Feb. 5 and in a Valentine's Day question and answer session on Twitter, said she is "ready" to get to work on Paramore's first album since 2017's After Laughter.

Flowers for Vases / Descanos is an indie folk record that was released less than a year after Williams' Petals for Armor debut, which was rooted in a variety of pop sounds, and the musician confirmed she has more songs already written during the last record's session, but another solo album is not part of her immediate plan.

"There are more songs, yeah. But I'm not planning on another solo album. And I'm not sure if they'd be great for Paramore," said Williams, who then turned her attention toward her primary band. "I'm ready for the next Paramore album. Let's go," she added.

Since Williams played guitar, keyboards and drums on select songs on Petals for Armor and was responsible for all the instrumentation on Flowers for Vases / Descanos, one fan found it pertinent to ask if it can be expected that she will be more involved in the instrumental part of the writing process.

"I wouldn't say I've been un-involved up till now," said Williams, who diplomatically continued, "but the thing is we grew up playing together and learning (and the re-learning) how to write together. They are my favorite musicians in the world. I'm excited to see how our writing together grows for this next project."

The Twitter Q&A also revealed some more details surrounding the surprise album, Flowers for Vases / Descanos, such as where the title came from — a discarded grocery list.

"I really wanted to just call the album Descanos but found a grocery list in my iPhone notes and the last item on the list was 'flowers for vases,' the Paramore frontwoman explained. "The story goes: I need to learn how to not hold on to dead things. So I threw out all the dead flowers, replaced them with living."

When pressed about the specific influences that pushed her in the fresh direction of her latest solo album, Williams cited, "Therapy, having to go up on my meds when I was just sad and felt hopeless... being alone and not being able to go do 'my job,' too much time on my hands, Women Who Run With the Wolves (it's still my fav book all these years later)."

GoodReads' synopsis of the book states, "Within every woman there is a wild and natural creature, a powerful force, filled with good instincts, passionate creativity, and ageless knowing. Her name is Wild Woman, but she is an endangered species. Clarissa Pinkola Estes, Ph.D., Jungian analyst and cantadora storyteller shows how women's vitality can be restored through what she calls 'psychic archeological digs' into the ruins of the female unconscious. Using multicultural myths, fairy tales, folk tales, and stories, Dr. Estes helps women reconnect with the healthy, instinctual, visionary attributes of the Wild Woman archetype."

As of current, Paramore are a trio, lacking a permanent bassist.

Williams addressed the band's lineup status in October of last year in a pair of tweets, which can be seen below. She referenced former members while also expressing her and the band's support for the LGBTQ+ community: "Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, and family feeling abandoned and hopeless."