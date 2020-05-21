Hayley Williams Becomes First Female to Top Billboard Rock Chart as Solo Artist + Band Member

Congratulations to Hayley Williams for becoming the first female to top the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart as both a solo artist and a member of a band. Williams’ new Petals for Armor album put her over the top, debuting at No. 1 on the Rock Albums chart after months of anticipation.

The Paramore frontwoman and queen of the scene has another accolade to be proud of with Petals for Armor. Not only did it debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart, but the solo record cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Paramore’s storied history includes three No. 1 spots on the Top Rock Albums chart, with 2009’s Brand New Eyes, 2013’s Paramore and 2017’s After Laughter attaining the top spot. Paramore even reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their self-titled release.

“I’m glad because life is still hard," Williams recently told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe. “[Life] didn’t become just like a breeze overnight or anything and it’s been years and it’s still not a breeze, but it’s so rich and now that I’m taking account of all these feelings and I’m feeling all of them, there’s this beautiful rainbow versus just the deep end.”

Congrats once again to Hayley Williams and you can grab a copy of Petals for Armor by clicking here.