Hayley Williams Reacts to Tennessee’s Drag Ban, Trans Healthcare Bill

Paramore's Hayley Williams is speaking out against two anti-LGBTQIA+ bills currently headed to Governor Bill Lee's desk.

Williams, a native of Tennessee, condemned the bills, one of which would criminalize drag performers while the other would ban gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, earlier this week.

“Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming health care for all, including our youth, is a necessity,” Williams wrote on her Instagram Story alongside several other calls to action from Tennessee-based LGBTQ+ organizations. “Once again our state has passed two regressive and unfathomably harmful bills." Williams also voiced her "solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight" before concluding, "Not only for inclusion for our friends & family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them.”

The Tennessee drag ban would make drag performances in front of children and in certain public spaces, including within 1,000 feet of a public park, school or church, a felony crime. While Tennessee is certainly at the forefront of this particular movement, politicians in 15 other states are also trying to push for bans on drag performances. In addition, there are several other states contemplating a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth.

Williams is currently gearing up to head on tour with Paramore in March. Make sure to grab your tickets here.