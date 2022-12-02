Rockers Condemn Anti-Semitism as Kanye West Controversy Continues

Rock and metal musicians have been discussing Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s latest anti-semitic comments he made yesterday (Dec. 1) while on Infowars — a far-right conspiracy theory outlet.

Infowars founder, conspiracy theorist and host Alex Jones, has faced public disgrace for claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, which left 28 (mostly children) dead, was a hoax. After years of legal proceedings, Jones was found guilty of defaming the families of the shooting victims, and was ordered to pay $1 billion to the plaintiffs. Jones later filed for bankruptcy.

While speaking with Alex Jones, Ye defended Hitler and Nazis, used a fish net and a Yoo-hoo drink to mock Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and made various anti-semitic statements. The Anti-Defamation League defines anti-Semitism as "The belief or behavior hostile toward Jews just because they are Jewish. It may take the form of religious teachings that proclaim the inferiority of Jews, for instance, or political efforts to isolate, oppress, or otherwise injure them. It may also include prejudiced or stereotyped views about Jews."

This is just the latest instance in a highly publicized downward spiral for Ye, which has caused many to encourage him to seek mental health services.

Liberal news source The Nation cited Kanye in an article about the "mainstreaming of Nazism," while conservative source The Daily Wire (founded by Jewish conservative commentator Ben Shapiro) published a lengthy breakdown of Kanye's abhorrent statements on Infowars.

Disturbed’s David Draiman, who often tweets about antisemitism, wrote, "Remember all those years ago? When they said I was exaggerating? Still think so?" while hashtagging #Kanye.

All That Remains’ Phil Labonte called Ye's statements "absolutely insane" and Kanye as a person "dumb as hell."

CKY’s Chad I. Ginsburg, former Every Time I Die vocalist Keith Buckley and others also took to Twitter to speak about Kanye. See some of the social media response below.

David Draiman (Disturbed)

Chad I. Ginsburg (CKY)

Phil Labonte (All That Remains)

Keith Buckley (Ex-Every Time I Die)

Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves)

Health

Eve 6

Anthony Fantano

Mike the Music Snob (Become the Knight / Crusade)

After Ye's appearance on Infowars, he was suspended from Twitter for posting an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. Jack White, who recently left Twitter after Elon Musk took over, sent the tech billionaire a message via Instagram earlier today (Dec. 2):

KISS' Paul Stanley recently responded to an anti-Semitic tweet Ye sent out in October. "Mental Illness IS a disease but should NEVER be used to minimize the danger of hate speech, advocating anti-Semitism and violence against religions or ethnicities. We have found ways over centuries to rationalize this behavior and viewed the atrocities that followed. SPEAK UP," wrote Stanley.

To learn more on how to fight anti-Semitism, visit the Anti-Defamation League's website.