David Draiman Calls Out Jack White + Elon Musk Over 2 Different Issues

Disturbed frontman David Draiman had a busy weekend engaging both Jack White and X owner Elon Musk over separate issues on social media. The singer's issue with White came over the former White Stripes singer's response to the Iran bombing over the weekend, while Draiman also took issue with Musk over the amount of disinformation that the X social media site allows.

What David Draiman Said About Jack White's Response to the Iran Bombing

Early Saturday morning (Feb. 28), President Trump confirmed that the U.S. had engaged in "major combat operations in Iran." That eventually led to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But there were questions about whether President Trump acted in compliance with the Constitution in taking action against Iran.

That, in turn, led to a rebuke from musician Jack White (more on that shortly) in which White was critical of Trump's actions.

But in response, Disturbed vocalist David Draiman shared a respectful social media post disagreeing with White's take, suggesting that the Iranian people deserve their freedom. As he's done with others he's previously shared a difference of opinion with, Draiman left open the opportunity for a public or private discussion to hash out their respective points of view.

Dear #JackWhite , No matter what you may think of other things done by this administration, the campaign to #FreeIran isn’t something you, or anyone for that matter, should be taking issue with. The Iranian people deserve their freedom. I say this with the UTMOST respect. I think you’re an absolutely brilliant artist. I’d love to have the opportunity to talk with you…not debate, about it, anywhere you like, in private, or public, whichever you prefer. Open invitation.

What Had Jack White Initially Said About the U.S. Attack on Iran?

Through his Instagram account, White took issue with Trump's declaration of war on Iran, sarcastically making note of his position as the "leader of the Board of Peace."

Don't you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says "USA" on it? Behold the leader of the "Board of Peace". For the next war announcement donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet track suit? Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Cuba, what's the difference right? don jr. and barron won't have to fight or die, just other people's children, so...invade and bomb away! New sign ups for the "board of peace" starting at one billion dollars! Can you believe donny hasn't received a real Nobel Peace Prize yet? Unfair! Maybe in his third term he'll get one.

This would not be the first time the President Trump and the current administration have received criticism from White. Earlier this year, he called out the president over his sharing of a racist A.I. generated video that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. He's also slammed Trump over using Rob Reiner's death to suggest that the director's opposition of Trump led to his passing.

He's also engaged in back-and-forth posts with members of the White House communications team after being critical of the Oval Office decor as well as Trump's "accomplishments" while in office.

Why David Draiman Was Critical of Elon Musk's X Policies

In a separate discussion, the Disturbed frontman also shared his dissatisfaction with one facet of the X social media platform and went straight to owner Elon Musk with his complaint.

The singer's comments appear to have been inspired by some of the interaction he had seen on the platform regarding the U.S. bombing of Iran as he concluded his post with the #FreeIran hashtag.

READ MORE: David Draiman Has a 'Radical' Idea for a Music Festival

But Draiman's primary concern was the amount of disinformation he'd seen on X and making a plea to Musk to police the publishing of non-factual information. His comments shared on his X account can be read below:

Dear @elonmusk Free speech is absolute. We agree on that completely. However, if you want users to “be the media”, they should at LEAST be held to SOME standard of accuracy or truth. There’s SO much false information flying around online on a daily basis. Community notes help, but they are added after the fact, and by the time they actually GET added, the lie has travelled around the world and the damage is already done. There MUST be SOME system put in place that punishes such behavior? A three strikes and you’re out type thing maybe? Whether it be from the MSM or independent users, if you’re pushing blatant disinformation, the platform shouldn’t automatically reward you because you “get engagement.” #FreeIran

At press time, Musk had not returned comment to Draiman's post.

Check out a gallery below of some of the more political rock and metal acts in music.