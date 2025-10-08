It's been a while, but might we be getting a reunion of the Bob Mould-led '90s outfit Sugar in 2025 or 2026?

It certainly seems as though something is afoot as the band's socials are now suddenly active for the first time in a long time with a pair of teasers posted.

At present, the two teasers each span 11 seconds in length and feature music from a pair of songs from their standout Copper Blue album. The first clip features a camera roaming around the concert stage while not particularly settling on one central object as the opening of the band's album closing track "Man on the Moon" plays.

A second clip seems a little more direct showing an energetic outdoor concert audience going wild before the camera pans toward the stage. In this video, the opening strains of "Hoover Dam" can be heard.

Each of these teasers can be found through their Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky and YouTube accounts. Take a closer look below.

Sugar Teaser Video

Sugar Teaser Video

What Does It Potentially Mean?

Sugar's '90s tenure was short-lived. The band were active between 1992 and 1995, last hitting the concert stage in 1995. Those doing the math can see that this marks the 30th anniversary of the band's final year. That same year, they issued the b-sides set Besides.

Mould has focused more on his solo career in the years since Sugar was active, but he did revisit the Copper Blue album in its entirety during a 2012 tour.

With both teases seeming hinting at live performances, there is the possibility of a reunion tour.

Given that the teases so far have also focused on songs from the Copper Blue album, there is also the possibility that a reissue could be in order. That album actually came out in 1992 and was one two original full length studio albums, an EP and the B-sides compilation the group released during their time together.

Who Were Sugar?

Bob Mould was the most recognizable name in the band. He had fronted Husker Du during the '80s before going solo. He sang and played guitar in the group. The trio also featured bassist David Barbe, who had previously played in Mercyland, as well as drummer Malcolm Travis, whose primary credit prior was with Human Sexual Response.

Over the course of their career, the band had their most success with the singles "Helpless" from Copper Blue (No. 5, Alternative Airplay) and "Your Favorite Thing" from File Under: Easy Listening (No. 14, Alternative Airplay). The video for "If I Can't Change Your Mind" also received significant airplay on MTV.

Stay tuned to see exactly what the Sugar teases pay off.