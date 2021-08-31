KISS bassist and co-vocalist Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the band to postpone an additional four dates on their ongoing farewell tour just four days after Paul Stanley was confirmed to be COVID-positive.

Stanley, who is vaccinated (so is Simmons, the rest of KISS, and all members of their crew) shared a health update late last night, expressing that his COVID symptoms were mild compared to those experienced by others and noted, "It kicked my ass," before informing fans, "It's over now."

As KISS prepared to get back on the road after postponing a handful of dates while the 'Starchild' recovered, the band has now suffered another setback after Simmons' positive COVID test result.

A social media post revealed Simmons' diagnosis and confirmed the next series of concert postponements. The 'Demon' is said to be experiencing mild symptoms and the rest of the band and crew will isolate for the next 10 days.

Throughout the pandemic, Simmons has stressed the importance and efficacy of masking and has been a big proponent of the coronavirus vaccines that are freely available to all Americans. Earlier this afternoon, he even shared a CNN article that detailed Senate Republican Mitch McConell's plea with the public to get vaccinated as the Delta variant has led to an overwhelming surge in COVID cases around the world. Hospital beds across the nation are filling up, putting a strain on healthcare systems.

Earlier this month, Simmons mocked anti-vaxxers who argue that their rights and freedom are being trampled as more and more public spaces have begun to require proof of vaccination or a negative test result for entry.

"I have my rights, don't tell me what to do," he ridiculed in an interview with UCR and continued, "Which is curious because you do not have the right to drive down the highway in a car without a seatbelt. You must stop at a red light — that's not a right you have. And you don't have the right to walk naked down the street. These are not life-threatening ideas. We're talking about a fuckin' pandemic and people are fighting it."

In reference to anti-vaxxers, he bluntly stated, "I'm not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies," and stressed that his primary concern was that the supposed "idiot" and their reckless behavior would have dire consequences pertaining to the lives of others.

Loudwire wishes Gene Simmons a quick and full recovery.

All Postponed KISS Shows — 2021

Aug. 26 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 28 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sep. 01 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep. 02 — Dayton, Ohio @ Wright State University Nutter Center

Sep. 04 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 05 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds