We've got a massive 21 new rock and metal tours announced over the last week and we're hoping you left yourself some cash for concerts after your Black Friday spending.

There were some major tours announced over the past week, whether it be AC/DC making their way back to North American stages in the new year, Avril Lavigne heading up a Greatest Hits tour or Pearl Jam continuing their live support of the Dark Matter album.

There's also a new leg of Staind / Breaking Benjamin dates, Spiritbox hitting the road, Meshuggah fronting a crushing tour with Cannibal Corpse and Carcass and Pierce the Veil rocking new dates for the new year.

This week also saw the living members of Soundgarden book a benefit appearance, Five Finger Death Punch becoming the first Sturgis Rally band of 2025 and the Kilby Block Party announcing their 2025 lineup.

What will you be checking out? See the full listing of new tour, festival and concert announcements below.

10 Years

10 Years Nathan Zucker for Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

Tour Dates: Jan. 16 - Feb. 8

Support Acts: Keith Wallen

Ticketing Info

AC/DC

AC/DC Power Up Tour - Start of the European tour

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 28

Support Acts: The Pretty Reckless

Ticketing Info

Trey Anastasio

Trey Anastasio

Tour Dates: March 8 - April 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Acoustic Tour

Ticketing Info

The Aristocrats

the aristocrats

Tour Dates: April 4 - May 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Chase Petra

chase petra

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 26

Support Acts: Small Crush, Sorry Mom

Ticketing Info

Coal Chamber / Fear Factory

coal chamber's dez fafara and fear factory's dino cazares

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 20

Support Acts: Twiztid, Black Satellite, Frayle

Ticketing Info

Coroner

Tour Dates: March 5 - 22

Support Acts: Deceased

Ticketing Info

Emperor

Emperor

Tour Dates: May 9 - 18

Support Acts: Wolves in the Throne Room, Wayfarer, Agalloch

Ticketing Info

(hed) p.e.

(hed) p.e. press photo

Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - 26; Feb. 20 - March 29

Support Acts: Josey Scott, Adema, FLAW, Core

Ticketing Info

Helmet

Helmet - Page Hamilton

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 23

Support Acts: Slomosa

Notes: Celebrating 30th anniversary of Betty album.

Ticketing Info

Avril Lavigne

avril lavigne, avril lavigne hollywood walk of fame, avril lavigne hollywood walk of fame star

Tour Dates: May 18 - June 29; Oct. 18

Support Acts: Simple Plan, We the Kings, Fefe Dobson

Ticketing Info

Make Them Suffer

Make Them Suffer

Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 30

Support Acts: Like Moths to Flames, Windwalker, Aviana

Ticketing Info

Meshuggah

meshuggah 2024 press photo

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 24

Support Acts: Cannibal Corpse, Carcass

Ticketing Info

Necrofier

Necrofier

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Pearl Jam

Republic

Tour Dates: April 24 - May 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Pierce the Veil

pierce the veil

Tour Dates: May 13 - June 29

Support Acts: Sleeping With Sirens, Daisy Grenade, Beach Weather

Ticketing Info

Poison the Well

poison the well

Tour Dates: April 4 - 29

Support Acts: Glassjaw, Better Lovers, Teenage Wrist

Notes: 25th Anniversary Tour for The Opposite of December ... A Season of Separation

Ticketing Info

Gene Simmons Band

kiss, gene simmons

Tour Dates: April 28 - May 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Spiritbox

Spiritbox 2024

Tour Dates: April 3 - May 10

Support Acts: Loathe, Gel, Dying Wish

Ticketing Info

Staind / Breaking Benjamin

Staind's Aaron Lewis, Breaking Benjamin's Ben Burnley in split image, tour admat in middle

Tour Dates: April 26 - June 1

Support Acts: Wage War, Lakeview

Ticketing Info

Theory of a Deadman

theory of a deadman

Tour Dates: Feb. 6 - March 20

Support Acts: Ayron Jones, Mick Blankenship, Jeff Martin

Notes: Unplugged Tour

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images

* The lineup for the 2025 Kilby Block Party has been revealed. Weezer, New Order, Devo, Beach House, St. Vincent, TV On the Radio, Slowdive, Wallows, Justice, Gang of Four and more will perform May 15-18 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ticketing Info

* Five Finger Death Punch will play with 2024 support bands Marilyn Manson and The Funeral Portrait at the 2025 edition of HOG FEST. The Milwaukee-based concert will take place at Fiserv Forum on July 17.

Ticketing Info

* Dead and Company have announced plans for a 2025 residency taking place at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Dates run from March 20 - May. 17.

Ticketing Info

* Soundgarden's living members will reunite for a "brief encore performance at Seattle's SMooCH benefit concert Dec. 14 at Showbox with Shaina Shepherd sitting in on vocals. The bill also includes Sebadoh, Built to Spill's Doug Martsch and Duff McKagan.

Ticketing Info

* The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has confirmed that Five Finger Death Punch is the first band announced for the 85th annual Sturgis Rally. The band will play on Aug. 4 at the Buffalo Chip's Wolfman Jack Stage.

Ticketing Info

* Twenty One Pilots will play the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings on March 1 at Columbus, Ohio's Ohio Stadium.

Ticketing Info

* Fever 333 have announced a Jan. 23 live return with Slay Squad and Crooked Teeth at The Echoplex in Los Angeles.

Ticketing Info

* Silent Planet will play a special 10th anniversary show celebrating their The Night God Slept album on Dec. 20 at Anaheim's Chain Reaction. Phineas, Avoid and Earth Groans provide support.

Ticketing Info

* American Nightmare have announced a special 25th anniversary show Feb. 15 at The Monarch in Brooklyn, New York. Indecision, No Warning, The Suicide File, Restraining Order and Face the Pain will support.

Ticketing Info

* Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has announced a trio of spoken word shows in support of his "Just Beyond the Light" book. The dates are set for Feb. 19 at Philadelphia's Underground Arts, Feb. 23 at Somerville, Massachusetts' The Center for Arts at the Armory and March 1 at Joliet, Illinois' The Forge.

Ticketing Info