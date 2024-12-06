21 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 29 – Dec. 5, 2024)
We've got a massive 21 new rock and metal tours announced over the last week and we're hoping you left yourself some cash for concerts after your Black Friday spending.
There were some major tours announced over the past week, whether it be AC/DC making their way back to North American stages in the new year, Avril Lavigne heading up a Greatest Hits tour or Pearl Jam continuing their live support of the Dark Matter album.
There's also a new leg of Staind / Breaking Benjamin dates, Spiritbox hitting the road, Meshuggah fronting a crushing tour with Cannibal Corpse and Carcass and Pierce the Veil rocking new dates for the new year.
This week also saw the living members of Soundgarden book a benefit appearance, Five Finger Death Punch becoming the first Sturgis Rally band of 2025 and the Kilby Block Party announcing their 2025 lineup.
What will you be checking out? See the full listing of new tour, festival and concert announcements below.
10 Years
Tour Dates: Jan. 16 - Feb. 8
Support Acts: Keith Wallen
Ticketing Info
AC/DC
Tour Dates: April 10 - May 28
Support Acts: The Pretty Reckless
Ticketing Info
Trey Anastasio
Tour Dates: March 8 - April 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Acoustic Tour
Ticketing Info
The Aristocrats
Tour Dates: April 4 - May 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Chase Petra
Tour Dates: March 28 - April 26
Support Acts: Small Crush, Sorry Mom
Ticketing Info
Coal Chamber / Fear Factory
Tour Dates: March 18 - April 20
Support Acts: Twiztid, Black Satellite, Frayle
Ticketing Info
Coroner
Tour Dates: March 5 - 22
Support Acts: Deceased
Ticketing Info
Emperor
Tour Dates: May 9 - 18
Support Acts: Wolves in the Throne Room, Wayfarer, Agalloch
Ticketing Info
(hed) p.e.
Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - 26; Feb. 20 - March 29
Support Acts: Josey Scott, Adema, FLAW, Core
Ticketing Info
Helmet
Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 23
Support Acts: Slomosa
Notes: Celebrating 30th anniversary of Betty album.
Ticketing Info
Avril Lavigne
Tour Dates: May 18 - June 29; Oct. 18
Support Acts: Simple Plan, We the Kings, Fefe Dobson
Ticketing Info
Make Them Suffer
Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 30
Support Acts: Like Moths to Flames, Windwalker, Aviana
Ticketing Info
Meshuggah
Tour Dates: March 28 - April 24
Support Acts: Cannibal Corpse, Carcass
Ticketing Info
Necrofier
Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Pearl Jam
Tour Dates: April 24 - May 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Pierce the Veil
Tour Dates: May 13 - June 29
Support Acts: Sleeping With Sirens, Daisy Grenade, Beach Weather
Ticketing Info
Poison the Well
Tour Dates: April 4 - 29
Support Acts: Glassjaw, Better Lovers, Teenage Wrist
Notes: 25th Anniversary Tour for The Opposite of December ... A Season of Separation
Ticketing Info
Gene Simmons Band
Tour Dates: April 28 - May 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Spiritbox
Tour Dates: April 3 - May 10
Support Acts: Loathe, Gel, Dying Wish
Ticketing Info
Staind / Breaking Benjamin
Tour Dates: April 26 - June 1
Support Acts: Wage War, Lakeview
Ticketing Info
Theory of a Deadman
Tour Dates: Feb. 6 - March 20
Support Acts: Ayron Jones, Mick Blankenship, Jeff Martin
Notes: Unplugged Tour
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The lineup for the 2025 Kilby Block Party has been revealed. Weezer, New Order, Devo, Beach House, St. Vincent, TV On the Radio, Slowdive, Wallows, Justice, Gang of Four and more will perform May 15-18 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ticketing Info
* Five Finger Death Punch will play with 2024 support bands Marilyn Manson and The Funeral Portrait at the 2025 edition of HOG FEST. The Milwaukee-based concert will take place at Fiserv Forum on July 17.
Ticketing Info
* Dead and Company have announced plans for a 2025 residency taking place at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Dates run from March 20 - May. 17.
Ticketing Info
* Soundgarden's living members will reunite for a "brief encore performance at Seattle's SMooCH benefit concert Dec. 14 at Showbox with Shaina Shepherd sitting in on vocals. The bill also includes Sebadoh, Built to Spill's Doug Martsch and Duff McKagan.
Ticketing Info
* The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has confirmed that Five Finger Death Punch is the first band announced for the 85th annual Sturgis Rally. The band will play on Aug. 4 at the Buffalo Chip's Wolfman Jack Stage.
Ticketing Info
* Twenty One Pilots will play the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings on March 1 at Columbus, Ohio's Ohio Stadium.
Ticketing Info
* Fever 333 have announced a Jan. 23 live return with Slay Squad and Crooked Teeth at The Echoplex in Los Angeles.
Ticketing Info
* Silent Planet will play a special 10th anniversary show celebrating their The Night God Slept album on Dec. 20 at Anaheim's Chain Reaction. Phineas, Avoid and Earth Groans provide support.
Ticketing Info
* American Nightmare have announced a special 25th anniversary show Feb. 15 at The Monarch in Brooklyn, New York. Indecision, No Warning, The Suicide File, Restraining Order and Face the Pain will support.
Ticketing Info
* Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has announced a trio of spoken word shows in support of his "Just Beyond the Light" book. The dates are set for Feb. 19 at Philadelphia's Underground Arts, Feb. 23 at Somerville, Massachusetts' The Center for Arts at the Armory and March 1 at Joliet, Illinois' The Forge.
Ticketing Info
