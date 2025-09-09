Two Different Rock Artists Performed on Different Late Night TV Shows Yesterday

The world of heavy music was alive and well on late night TV Monday (Sept. 8) as both Spinal Tap and Drowning Pool appeared on competing late night talk shows. And in both cases, there was some extra draw than their usual appeal that made it must see viewing.

It's not every day that heavy music gets a spotlight and it's even more rare that more than one hard rocking act hits the TV airwaves, so Monday was a special night.

Who Was That Playing With Spinal Tap?

The legendary group Spinal Tap hit the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage Monday night, along with film director Marty DiBergi, to speak about their new film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. The appearance on Kimmel also found the veteran band performing for the viewing audience, but they had a few special guests on hand.

Veteran bassist and recording artist Tal Wilkenfeld and fellow bassist Thundercat joined the band in bringing some extra low end to their performance of "Big Bottom."

The group also welcomed drummer Didi Crockett, who managed to make it through the performance still among the living.

Spinal Tap, "Big Bottom" (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

What Else Did We Learn About Spinal Tap?

The Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance allowed fans to learn a bit more about the often reclusive group.

For instance, the band has broken up repeatedly over the years. Singer David St. Hubbins revealed, "We break up on average twice or three times a year, just to stay in shape."

READ MORE: Watch the 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues' Trailer

The band also reportedly has their own brand of water, fittingly named Tap Water. And guitarist Nigel Tufnel reveals that since the first movie, he now has an amp that goes to "infinity." "The one I have now goes up to infinity. Marshall made it for me. It's the only one. I've got that at home," he shared.

Plus, we got some insight on Spinal Tap's tour rider. It includes the following:

Four kinds of orange juice — Tropicana no pulp, Tropicana with pulp, Tropicana extra pulp and Tropicana just pulp. "There's also one called ghost pulp," adds David St. Hubbins.

Medicated Gold Bond Powder, no clumps

Trader Joe's brand ravioli with clams

Pepperidge Farm Chessman butter cookies, rooks only

Two gallons RainX, two-in-one windshield washer fluid

One humidifier

One dehumidifier

Yankee candle, pumpkin scone scent

Boggle Jr., ready to play

12 packs of Dentyne Ice

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues arrives in theaters on Sept. 12.

Spinal Tap + Marty DiBergi Interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Did You Catch Drowning Pool Playing With Rap Artists?

Monday night (Sept. 9) also gave us the rare rap and hard rock crossover as rapper Offset with special guest J.I.D. were joined by hard rock vets Drowning Pool for a performance of "Bodies" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The song was essentially a rap track with Offset laying down his own lyrical verses while Drowning Pool singer repeated the refrain "Let the bodies hit the floor" under him as the rest of the band laid down a hard-hitting backing. But as the song reached its chorus, McCombs was front and center as well as the central heaviness we've come to know. J.I.D. then stepped in for a rap verse before the McCombs and the Drowning Pool crew brought it to a bass-heavy finish.

Offset With J.I.D. + Drowning Pool, "Bodies" (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

What Did Fans Say About the Offset / Drowning Pool Collaboration?

For the most part, there were a lot of positive comments about the late night performance which brought the two genres of music together.

"This might be the best performance I've ever seen on Jimmy Fallon," remarked one fan in the comments. "Such a cool crossover... The energy was insaneeeeee," added another person.

"Getting Drowning Pool for this performance has my metal heart so happy dude. RIP Dave, I feel like you’d love this tbh," added a Drowning Pool fan in the comments.

"This heavily gives off those vibes of early 2000's Nu-Metal. When done right, Hip-Hop and Rock work so well together. They're 2 sides of the same coin," added yet another person.