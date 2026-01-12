Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser paid a fitting tribute to the late This is Spinal Tap director Rob Reiner during last night's awards show.

The 78-year-old actor and director was found dead along with his wife, Michele Singer, in their California home on Dec. 14. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged in connection with their deaths.

Glaser Closes Golden Globes Honoring Reiner

Once all of the awards had been presented for the evening, Glaser came out onstage for one final appearance before the end of the broadcast. Her elegant black dress, featuring a jeweled V-shaped neckline, was accessorized with a Spinal Tap baseball cap.

Reiner's character in This is Spinal Tap, Marty DiBergi, wears a similar style hat with a fictitious U.S. Navy command insignia during most of his appearances in the 1984 film.

Glaser signed off for the night by shouting out one of the most quotable lines in movie history.

"This one went to 11," Glaser said into the camera. The line was a reference to a memorable This is Spinal Tap scene where we learn the band's guitar amps can hit a maximum volume of 11 instead of the standard 10.

nikki glaser wearing spinal tap hat Rich Polk, Penske Media/Getty Images loading...

Reiner and Others Not Honored During 'In Memorium' Tribute

Glaser's show-closing moment served as the main tribute to Reiner during the show. He was not honored during an "In memoriam" tribute segment that have become synonymous with awards shows.

The Golden Globes have typically avoided doing an annual tribute to deceased actors, directors and notable industry names during their awards show. Instead, an "in memoriam" section is used on the official Golden Globes website.

A memorial to Reiner was added to the site on Dec. 15, where he is remembered as an actor, director and a "political activist, working tirelessly for tolerance and fairness."

