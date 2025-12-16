‘Spinal Tap’ Band + Cast Members Pay Tribute to Rob Reiner

The death of Rob Reiner continues to reverberate through the entertainment world, with several cast members of his popular This Is Spinal Tap movie and its sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues sharing their thoughts on the loss of the actor/director.

What the Members of Spinal Tap Shared After Rob Reiner's Death

Two-thirds of the Spinal Tap band have spoken out. Harry Shearer, who portrayed Derek Smalls in both movies, shared through his Instagram account, “Rob was a friend and collaborator through much of my life. He was funny, he was smart, he was a mensch. When he came to see the comedy act I was in, and, later, the musical comedy I had co-written, his laugh was uproarious and audible around the block. He was a great collaborator, and when the four of us proposed ideas for the films, he was the one who wrote them on 3x5 cards, and organized them into a movie. And Michele was a very good friend to my wife Judith. This is unspeakable, the stuff of Greek tragedy.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis issued a joint statement on behalf of her husband Christopher Guest, who played Nigel Tufnel in both movies.

Curtis shared (as posted by Deadline), “Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michele Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them. There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis. We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve.”

Guest and Curtis were close with the Reiner family. Guest appeared in The Princess Bride as well as A Few Good Men that were both directed by Reiner. The couple wed at Reiner's house in 1984.

A public statement has not come from Michael McKean, who portrayed David St. Hubbins in both films.

What Other Spinal Tap Cast Members Are Saying?

With This Is Spinal Tap having such reverence in the music world, plenty of musicians were lining up to be part of the sequel. Paul McCartney, Elton John and Questlove were three of the musicians who appeared in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues and spoke about the loss of Reiner, who not only directed by appeared as documentarian Marty DiBergi in both movies.

"What a tragedy the death of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, is. It is so shocking in many ways but for me especially so, because over the last year I had been working with him. He directed me in 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.' He was such an upbeat, lovable man," offered Paul McCartney in an Instagram post.

The former Beatle continued, "Life can be so unfair and this tragedy proves it. His father, Carl Reiner, was a great humourist before him and Rob followed in his dad’s footsteps doing a terrific job making many great films. I will always have fond memories of Rob and the idea that he and his wife will no longer be in the world with us is heartbreaking. Thanks for all the humour, Rob. Rest in Peace. Love Paul."

Elton John shared in a since expired Instagram story, “I am in disbelief at today’s news of Rob and Michele. They were two of the most beautiful people I’d ever met and they deserved better. My thoughts are with them and their loved ones.”

Meanwhile Questlove paid tribute through his social media sharing, “Strength to the loved ones and family of the Reiners. This is beyond any words I can put together. I am a MAASSSSSEIVE fan of Rob Reiner’s work and never hesitated to remind him. May we all have healing in processing this tragedy. Thank you Uncle Meathead ? Love For Uncle Meathead.”

And speaking of "Meathead," Spinal Top II actor and musician Jack Black shared an old clip of Reiner as "Meathead" from All in the Family as well as Reiner in character as Marty DiBergi from the original This Is Spinal Tap in tribute via his Instagram Stories.

The Death of Rob Reiner

Actor-director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were discovered dead on Sunday (Dec. 14) after being found by a family member. Both Reiner and his wife were found to have multiple stab wounds. Reiner was 78 and his wife was 68.

On Monday (Dec. 15), police revealed that they had arrested Nick Reiner, their 32-year-old son, in relation to the "apparent homicide." Nick was the couple's middle child. No additional details about the crime were released to the public.