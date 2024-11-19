How many of these forgotten 2004 rock radio hits do you remember? It hasn't been THAT long ago!

It seems like yesterday we were just being introduced to Shinedown, but these days you rarely hear the highest charting song off their Leave a Whisper debut album. Do you even know what that song was?

There's one band on here, Godsmack, that actually has two songs from 2004 that have largely been forgotten by radio. But then again, it's not every day that you think of Godsmack as an acoustic band.

Who else made the cut for releasing hit songs that radio now seems to have forgotten? There's a one album wonder, one of the '90s biggest rock radio groups and a supergroup whose fourth single dropped nearly a year-and-a-half after their debut album came out.

See how many of these forgotten rock radio hits of 2004 that you remember?

How Many of These Forgotten 2004 Rock Radio Hits Do You Remember? Some songs stand the test of time and others were hot only for a moment. These are the latter. How many of these 2004 rock radio hits do you remember?

