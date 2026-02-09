Shinedown Just Wiped Their Instagram (Well, Mostly)

Shinedown have (mostly) cleared their official Instagram with no explanation

The move comes less than three months after the band released their last single, "Searchlight."

What Happened to Shinedown's Instagram?

Early on Monday (Feb. 9), fans started to notice that Shinedown had removed nearly everything from their Instagram, which currently sits at 1 million followers. The only thing left on the account are previously posted Reels, the band's profile photo and links to their website, tour dates and recent music.

shinedown's instagram Shinedown via Instagram loading...

As of Monday afternoon (Feb. 10), all content previously shared on Shinedown's official Facebook, X and TikTok accounts was still there.

The band has given no hints as to why the Instagram account had been mostly wiped clean.

Is a New Shinedown Album Coming?

Shinedown have been fairly mum about plans for a new album, which would be their first since 2022's Planet Zero.

In October 2025, the band made its Grand Ole Opry debut, where they played "Searchlight" live for the first time. The song was officially released as a single the following month. There was no mention of a new album at that time.

Shinedown, "Searchlight"

"Searchlight" was the fourth single released by Sindown in 2025. The band started last year, dropping "Three Six Five" and "Dance, Kid, Dance" in January. That was followed by the release of a third single, "Killing Fields," on July 15.

Shinedown does have a handful of live shows lined up for 2026, including a headlining spot at the Sonic Temple music festival in Columbus, Ohio on May 15.

The band is also set to perform at the Velocity music festival in Dyersville, Iowa on Sept. 4 and the McHenry Music Festival in McHenry, Illinois on Sept. 10. They will host their own live music destination event, Shinedown's Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend in Miramar Beach, Florida Oct. 23-25.

What Shinedown Said About Leaving Rock the Country

One festival Shinedown will not be playing in 2026 is Rock the Country after backing out of the event on Feb. 6.

Shinedown's inclusion in the Rock the Country lineup created a lot of back-and-forth between some of the band and their fans, but they are far from the only notable act to remove themselves from the lineup.

Several big names have already backed out of Rock the Country, including rapper Ludacris, who was one of the first to cancel their appearance. That move drew criticism from Shinedown drummer Bert Kerch, who called Ludacris a "coward" during an appearance on The Vinyl Road podcast.

In the interview, Kerch also said he didn't know Rock the Country was "Kid Rock's thing" and didn't care to bring Rock's right-leaning politics into whether Shinedown would still play. The band officially backed out on Feb. 6.

"Our band's purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country festival," Shinedown said in a statement shared on social media.

The South Carolina Rock the Country date, where Shinedown was set to headline, has officially been canceled.

Here is who else will be out on the road along with Shinedown in 2026.