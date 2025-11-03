Shinedown Announce Inaugural 3-Day Lunatic Ball Beach Festival

Shinedown are getting in the festival game, putting on their own three-day beach festival bash at Miramar Beach in Florida Oct. 23-25, 2026.

The band began teasing the festival on Oct. 14 when they revealed via their socials that the event was being dubbed the Lunatic Ball.

"Three big nights of madness, one big family," shared the group, opening up the possibility of seeing Shinedown's members branch off into other entities as well.

"Get ready for ocean breezes, bonfires and epic nights of music that will make this the highlight of your year," shared the band in a social media posting.

The band appeared to be taking fan input into what type of event they will put on over the three days. The sign-up email and text list asked fans to respond to two questions — which song they wanted to hear the band play live and what would make the weekend unforgettable for you.

Who Will Be Playing Shinedown's Lunatic Ball and Where Will It Be Held?

As it's their festival, Shinedown will headline the three-day weekend. But there's plenty of rock to keep you occupied beyond the headliners. Shinedown will play two headline performances, while Bush, Hanson, Flyleaf featuring Lacey Sturm, Living Collour, From Ashes to New, Guardians of the Jukebox and Neon Mooners are all set to play.

In addition, the festival promises a bonfire, guest comedians, DJs and more entertainment that's still yet to be announced.

How Do I Get Tickets for Shinedown's Lunatic Ball?

Tickets for the three-day Lunatic Ball festival as well as lodging packages will be revealed in the coming weeks. But you can currently sign up to be notified when the details are announced.

Shinedown share, “We’re excited to go to the beach. This is something we’ve been planning for many many years. We’re bringing some of our favorite bands. Lot’s of things we’re going to be doing over the weekend and we’re very excited about this. This is going to be very fun.”