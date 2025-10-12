Setlist + Video: Shinedown Debut New Song During Grand Ole Opry Debut

Fans of Shinedown should certainly be celebrating, as the hard rock/arena rock band not only achieved a career milestone this past Friday night by making their Grand Ole Opry debut, but they also debuted a brand new song – “Searchlight” – in the process.

More About Shinedown’s Grand Ole Opry Set + “Searchlight”

Shinedown’s three-song set at the historical venue was their first show since the end of August, and they were introduced by nonother than country music superstar Carrie Underwood!

“It is always an honor, and so exciting for me to be at the Opry. Tonight, I am especially honored and excited to introduce our next group,” she began, adding:

I saw these guys back in concert in 2004 when I was a wee college student and basically, they have not been able to get rid of me ever since! I know that they too are very excited to be here, they love country music, and they love and respect the Grand Ole Opry so much. Tonight, I hear they may even have a special surprise in store for us! Making their Grand Ole Opry debut, make some noise for Shinedown!

Of course, Shinedown received a standing ovation as they took the stage following Underwood’s speech. Lead vocalist Brent Smith greeted the packed house by reflecting:

This is our very first time at the Grand Ole Opry. This is massive for us in so many ways. Again, thank you all so, so much for showing up, [and] thank you so much to the Opry for allowing us to play and be in this extraordinary and historical building. This is beyond—it’s surreal, to be totally honest with you. Lot of time with the good moments, you’re at a loss for words. That is very apparent right now. I think the four of us are just trying to soak it in.

From there, and per setlist.fm, they played “A Symptom of Being Human” (from 2022’s Planet Zero) and “Three Six Five” (the second single from their upcoming follow-up to Planet Zero).

Smith prefaced their set by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Carrie Underwood. Let’s go! If you feel so inclined to take your cellphones out right now and show us what the stars look like tonight in Nashville, we’d be much obliged for this first song.”

Similarly, he introduced “Three Six Five” by remarking:

As human beings, we have an interesting relationship with death. By a show of hands in this building right now, if you recently lost somebody that meant the absolute world to you and they’re no longer on this planet, I want you to raise your hand. Don’t be shy, it’s okay. Here’s the thing: when someone passes away, how do we comfort our own? We say, “I’m so sorry for your loss. I can’t believe they’re gone.” But, the truth is, they’re not gone. They’re everywhere, and so tonight, I want you to have some grace with us and I want you to have some faith as well. And be brave. Do me a favor. I want you to channel that person into the Opry right now, ‘cause I promise you they’re not gone. They’re right beside you. So, everyone, take a moment to close your eyes and bow your head and just be still. Can you see ‘em? Remember what they gave you and how they loved you and what they meant to you. They’re not gone. They’re right beside you.

Afterward, Smith preceded the performance of “Searchlight” by asking the crowd: “Would you like to hear the debut of a song that no one has heard?” Of course, the crowd cheered, prompting Smith to continue:

Sometimes, if you’ll listen close enough to the universe and you’re willing to receive something from it, . . . a song can kind of come out of thin air is something that we don’t’ take for granted. That’s essentially what happened with this next song. We didn't find it; it found us. This is the debut of a song that we like to call “Searchlight.”

The song itself is a soft and reflective ballad led by acoustic guitars, dynamic changes into more intense instrumentation and Smith’s trademark emotional cadence. Upon finishing “Searchlight,” the audience once again erupts with applause as Smith humbly thanks them.

Last night (Oct. 11), Shinedown shared a snippet of “Searchlight” to social media, commenting: “Last night was a dream come true for us. Couldn’t have imagined a more perfect stage to introduce our forthcoming single "Searchlight"... it's about trusting your light, even in the dark.”

You can view Underwood’s introduction, the full performance of “Searchlight” and other images and clips from the performance below:

Shinedown Grand Ole Opry Setlist (Oct. 10, 2025)

01. “A Symptom of Being Human”

02. “Three Six Five”

03. “Searchlight” (live debut + song debut)



via setlist.fm

Carrie Underwood Introduces Shinedown + Shinedown, “A Symptom of Being Human” (Oct. 10, 2025)

Shinedown, “Three Six Five” (Oct. 10, 2025)

Shinedown, “Searchlight” (Oct. 10, 2025)

Other Photos + Clips

How Have Fans Reacted to Shinedown’s Performance?

Expectedly, Shinedown’s Grand Ole Opry debut was a huge success, with many fans sharing their appreciation of and excitement for the band on social media.

Specifically, one person on Instagram replied to the Opry’s clip of Underwood’s introduction by stating: “You guys did amazing and Searchlight was beyond beautiful. I really hope that’s the next single!! Maybe?” Another user replied: “I love everything about this!!”

As for the clip of “Shinedown” shared by Shinedown on Instagram, it was similarly adored. “Wow you guys played the Grand Ole Opry ! You sound so good ! But Hell you would sound good singing the telephone book ! Love the new song,” one fan wrote.

Someone else was similarly enthusiastic: “This is Shinedown’s next #1 song on multiple platforms. Absolutely amazing! Was so glad to see it person! Best musical experience ever!”

You can see those reactions – and more – below:

What Did Guitarist Zach Myers Say About Shinedown's Career Milestones?

Prior to the performance, guitarist Zach Myers (who was born in Memphis, Tennessee) told Nashville newspaper The Tennessean: “I do this thing at the end of every show where I go to the very highest point in the arena after everyone's gone and I just sit there for sometimes it's two minutes, sometimes it's 20 minutes.”

He continued: “I do it to remind myself I was that kid up there. And also to think about how grateful I am to be where I am, but also go, 'How do I play to this kid tomorrow night?'"

Myers also said that he talks to his nine-year-old son, Oliver, about the tradition:

At first [Oliver] was like, “Why do we come up here every night?” I told him, “I was the kid who couldn't afford to come to these shows. And God willing, if I did come, this is where I sat.” I said that I wanted to be in this seat to remember how far I've come and be appreciative of what we have. He really took to that and after like the third time, he would ask, “Are we going up tonight?” and I was like, “Oh buddy, we go up every night.”

Regarding the significance of the Grand Ole Opry show in particular, Myers reflected: "The Opry to me is way ahead of Madison Square Garden because every weekend as a child was spent listening to the Grand Ole Opry or watching it on TV with my grandmother.”

He elaborated:

The only definition I can think of to describe the Opry is “heaven on earth.” I couldn't be more excited. If you asked me if it was this or Madison Square Garden, I'm picking the Opry every time. . . . I got my first text and I hate name dropping, but the day we announced it, like five minutes later, I got a text from Carrie Underwood saying, “You are playing the Opry!” I told her I couldn't believe it.



What Else Is Happening With Shinedown?

Shinedown will be playing a handful of U.S. shows toward the end of November and through December, with several stops on the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball tour. You can view all their upcoming tour dates – and grab tickets – here.