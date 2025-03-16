Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Arrested for Alleged Domestic Abuse + Drug Possession

Puddle of Mudd frontman/guitarist Wes Scantlin was arrested last Tuesday (March 11) in Torrance, Calif. for alleged felony domestic abuse and drug possession, according to multiple sources.

What Happened

Yesterday (March 15), TMZ seemingly broke the news when they reported that Scantlin was arrested after he “got physical with his girlfriend.” They mentioned that “law enforcement sources” told them that “police . . . received a call to an apartment around 3 AM Tuesday night for a fight”; upon arrival, they “talked to [Scantlin] and his girlfriend and determined that the couple got into a verbal argument that, at one point, allegedly turned physical.”

TMZ added:

Our sources say police saw visible marks on the woman’s arms and [Scantlin] was arrested. During a search of his person, we’re told cops allegedly found a small amount of a control substance. In the end, we’re told Wes was booked for felony domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance. He’s still in the L.A. County Jail with bail set at $90,000.

Subsequently, numerous other outlets – Stereogum, People magazine, Consequence, Metal Injection and NME among them – reported on the story. People magazine stated that Scantlin “was arrested just after 4:00 a.m. local time and booked into jail at about 5:12 a.m., according to jail records viewed by PEOPLE. He was later released on Saturday, March 15, after posting bond.”

They added that he “has two upcoming court appearances scheduled for March 28 and April 15, per records viewed be PEOPLE.”

Both TMZ and People magazine reached out to Scantlin’s representatives for comment but haven’t received responses, and as of this writing, no further details have been revealed. Likewise, and understandably, neither Scantlin nor Puddle of Mudd have issued a statement on the situation via social media.

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).

More about Wes Scantlin and Puddle of Mudd

Earlier this month, Loudwire reported on Scantlin asserting that his problematic performance during a benefit appearance at the Broken Spoke Saloon on Saturday, March 1, was due to former bandmate Sean Sammon drugging him. Specifically, attendees claimed that there were sound issues and that Scantlin was “allegedly stumbling and rambling [about Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst] on stage.“

The next day, a fan stopped him outside of the venue and – while recording video – asked him about what happened. Scantlin replied (while “flipping the double bird middle fingers to the camera”): “I suck, I suck and I suck ... but I was roofied. My old bass player Sean Sammon roofied me last night, so he can go fuck his ass.”

In August of 2024, Loudwire reported that Scantlin was arrested on July 31 “after a traffic stop by police turned into a tense standoff with the musician.”

Loudwire continued:

According to TMZ, the singer was arrested last Wednesday (July 31) when Burbank (California) police pulled over Scantlin while he was driving his black Hummer H2. Police had initially stopped Scantlin over a traffic violation, but found that he had an outstanding warrant from a previous case for allegedly having a weapon on his person at an airport. When the police asked Scantlin to get out of his car, he refused and after several attempts to get the singer to leave his vehicle, police reportedly used pepper spray. After that also failed to get him to leave the vehicle, TMZ reports that SWAT was called to break his window and use a PepperBall® to get him to step out of the vehicle. Scantlin was reportedly booked for the outstanding warrant and an additional charge of resisting arrest was added. The singer is expected to appear in court on Aug. 20.

That incident – alongside the domestic abuse/drug possession arrest from last week – are just two of several run-ins with the law that Scantlin has had over the last decade or so.

That said, Puddle of Mudd are still have shows booked through June, and you can find all the details on their upcoming concerts (including ticketing information) via their official website.