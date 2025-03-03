Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin is once again taking some heat for a troubled performance, but the singer claims that a onetime bandmate helped put him in a compromised position for his band's benefit appearance during Daytona Bike Week.

The group was playing a benefit show at the Broken Spoke Saloon on Saturday (March 1) with free entry. Scantlin and his bandmates even signed a guitar that was to be auctioned off ahead of the show St. Jude's. A bidder took home the instrument after paying $5,000 that will be put toward children's cancer research.

But the good will was quickly undone as reports from the show noted sound issues and Scantlin's impaired stage presence in which he was allegedly stumbling and rambling onstage that led some fans to leave during the set.

"Last night’s show was a total disaster. I felt really bad for the rest of his band," noted one attendee in the comments of the Broken Spoke Saloon's posting about the show. "I feel bad for the band to have to play such good instruments while Wes just stumbled and rambled about fred durst on stage. Good work amazing performance put on to everyone but Wes," noted another person.

"I'm so glad that was a free show," added a third. "I'd be pissed if I spent my money to see that terrible show. We left after 4 songs. When the band trashed the opening song and singer kept joking about I knew it was going to be a shit show."

"What a disaster that concert was left after 30 minutes good thing the guitar was auctioned off before they went on," added yet another person.

A second post from the Broken Spoke Saloon that had teased the show in advance also had several comments bemoaning the performance, as can be viewed below.

What Wes Scantlin Said About Puddle of Mudd's Disastrous Show

The following day, Scantlin was stopped outside the venue by a fan who asked him on video about the show. Posted to the Facebook account of Cash4HarleyParts.com, the vocalist stated, "I suck, I suck and I suck ... but I was roofied."

"My old bass player Sean Sammon roofied me last night, so he can go fuck his ass," continued Scantlin while flipping the double bird middle fingers to the camera concerning Sammon before walking away.

Sammon was a member of Puddle of Mudd in their pre-fame days for a decade, having played alongside Scantlin from 1992-2002. However he was not credited on the band's breakout debut album Come Clean which was released in 2001.

Puddle of Mudd in 2025

Though Saturday's show didn't go too well, Puddle of Mudd do have several more dates scattered throughout the coming months.

The band's next show comes on March 8 in Kinder, La., while there are also shows booked for April, May and June. Get details on all of the Puddle of Mudd concert stops and ticketing information through their website.