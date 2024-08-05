Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Arrested Yet Again

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin was arrested yet again last week after a traffic stop by police turned into a tense standoff with the musician.

According to TMZ, the singer was arrested last Wednesday (July 31) when Burbank (California) police pulled over Scantlin while he was driving his black Hummer H2. Police had initially stopped Scantlin over a traffic violation, but found that he had an outstanding warrant from a previous case for allegedly having a weapon on his person at an airport.

When the police asked Scantlin to get out of his car, he refused and after several attempts to get the singer to leave his vehicle, police reportedly used pepper spray. After that also failed to get him to leave the vehicle, TMZ reports that SWAT was called to break his window and use additional pepper balls to get him to step out of the vehicle.

Scantlin was reportedly booked for the outstanding warrant and an additional charge of resisting arrest was added. The singer is expected to appear in court on Aug. 20.

Scantlin's Arrest History

This would not be the first time Scantlin has run into legal woes. After a promising start to his career, Puddle of Mudd's output has slowed over the last decade plus while the singer has dealt with a number of arrests.

In 2012, Scantlin pled guilty to cocaine possession and was also arrested for an alleged drunken altercation on an airplane. The public intoxication charge was later dropped. In 2013, he was arrested for speeding and driving on a suspended license and for an alleged domestic disturbance incident with his ex-wife.. That same year he was also arrested for vandalizing a neighbor's property with a buzzsaw and a sledgehammer.

Future years saw Scantlin arrested for warrant violations, attempting to board a plane with a BB gun and for trespassing at his former home.

In 2018, the musician entered rehab and seemed to be on the path to a career resurrection. Releasing Welcome to Galvania in 2019, Puddle of Mudd delivered their first new studio album in a decade. They've since released another album, 2023's Ubiquitous.