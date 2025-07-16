Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin has had his fair share of legal issues in the past, but the singer shared during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk that he's trying to move past that and "stay out of trouble."

Though Puddle of Mudd have scored their fair share of hit songs over the years, their career at times has been overshadowed by Scantlin's run-ins with the law. Earlier this year alone, the singer claimed he was roofied after a disastrous performance performance in Daytona and shortly after he was arrested for alleged domestic abuse and drug possession.

But, in his discussion with Trunk, the vocalist shared his desire to put his legal woes behind him and keep himself out of situations that could turn problematic.

What Wes Scantlin Said About His Run-In's With the Law

When asked by Trunk if he thought his troubles were behind him, the Puddle of Mudd vocalist responded (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "Yeah. [My] main goal [is] just [to] stay out of trouble."

He went on to add, "I really seriously don't really do that much wrong things. I really just don't. But I'm like a big fish in the little pond. I call myself a Christmas dinner trophy for the Poppo. I wonder how many times they've explained that they arrested me at their Christmas dinner, at Christmas day. I'm telling you, man. I'm just a big, huge trophy."

Scantlin later addressed if he felt his issues were misrepresented in the media. He answered, "I've made some mistakes, but at certain points I could breathe in the wrong direction and get cuffed and slammed in a dungeon. Shoot, man. It's weird. My whole thing, my whole motto is turn around and run for your life as fast as you possibly can, man."

The singer then clarified that he wasn't speaking about running from the police, but more so from troublesome situations in general.

"I'm talking about maybe like a girlfriend or something. If they hit the 'psycho wall', as I call it — turn around and run… Somebody's gotta go down, and they usually pick me, 'cause I'm the trophy. But my motto is turn around and run as fast as you can and just run," he shared.

Puddle of Mudd in 2025

While trying to steer clear of trouble, the musician is putting his attention on the music these days. Puddle of Mudd issued their latest album, Kiss the Machine, back in May.

The band also has a handful of dates scattered through mid-September. Next up is a show on July 19 at the Magic Springs Timberwood Amphtiheater in Hot Springs, Arkansas with Everclear. All dates and ticketing info can be found through the Puddle of Mudd website.