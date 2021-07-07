Three of heavy rock's longest tenured acts - Drowning Pool, Ill Nino and (Hed) P.E. - will be teaming up this fall for the inaugural "Brothers in Arms" tour, set to launch Sept. 29 and taking the three bands through dates wrapping at the end of October.

All three bands saw their star start to rise in 2001 and have crossed paths on multiple occasions over the years, forming a bond in the process.

“I’m grateful and excited, and looking forward to sharing stages with musicians that I admire, playing music that I’ve appreciated for years,” says Drowning Pool vocalist Jasen Moreno. “I can’t wait to be on the road with my guys again, and I’m eager to see all the fans again - let’s stay safe and sound!”

Adds guitarist C.J. Pierce, “Drowning Pool have been friends and family with these guys for more than 20 years - we opened for (Hed) P.E. before we were even signed, and we met Ill Nino on Ozzfest in 2002. When Dave Williams died, they hung our banner on their stage for the rest of the Ozzfest… Twenty years later we’re all still kicking and bringing new music to the table - and we’re still brothers in arms.”

2021 is a big year for Drowning Pool with the 20th anniversary of their debut album Sinner, plus a fresh start with a new record, new album and new music on the horizon.

“I am extremely pleased to be hitting the road with my longtime brothers in Drowning Pool and (Hed) P.E.,” says founding Ill Nino drummer Dave Chavarri. “Ill Nino has deep history with both bands, back to 2001. This is a tour not to be missed!”

Ill Nino have recently revamped their lineup with Chavarri and original bassist Laz Pina now joined by singer Marcos Leal, percussionist Daniel Couto and guitarists Jes DeHoyos and Sal Dominguez. The group recently debuted their new song "All or Nothing" here at Loudwire with a guest vocal assist from P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval. The track will be featured on their upcoming record IllMortals.

“I’m excited to be getting out on the road with Drowning Pool and Ill Nino,” says (Hed) P.E. frontman Jared Gomes. “I’ve known these guys personally since the beginning. We all came up together, so it's nice to get back on the road with my brothers in arms. This tour is gonna fucking destroy. I wouldn't miss this run if I were you!”

Look for (Hed) P.E.'s new EP Sandmine arriving on July 23. Evolution Empire will be the fourth band on the trek, opening the shows.

Drowning Pool / Ill Nino / (Hed) P.E. "Brothers in Arms" 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 29 - Abilene, Texas @ Abilene Convention Center

Sept. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

Oct. 01 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

Oct. 02 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 04 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

Oct. 05 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

Oct. 07 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater

Oct. 08 - Portland, Maine @ Aura

Oct. 09 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s

Oct. 10 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater

Oct. 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater

Oct. 14 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Oct. 15 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Oct. 16 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre

Oct. 17 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre’s

Oct. 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Oct. 20 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II

Oct. 22 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios

Oct. 23 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

Oct. 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Royal

Oct. 25 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The Elm

Oct. 26 - Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma Theater

Oct. 27 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Spanish Ballroom

Oct. 29 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfiend Trading Post

Oct. 30 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

Oct. 31 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee Theater

Drowning Pool Only Tour Dates

Sept. 02 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Rock 92.7 Birthday Bash

Sept. 04 - El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Ent Center

Sept. 05 - Ozawkie, Kan. @ Paradise Point

Sept. 06 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

Sept. 08 - Harrison, Ohio @ The Blue Note

Sept. 09 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King Of Clubs

Sept. 10 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Concert Hall

Sept. 12 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival