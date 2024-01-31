Drowning Pool Mourn the Death of Album Cover Model + Adult Film Star Jesse Jane

Drowning Pool are mourning the death of their friend and album cover model, adult film star Jesse Jane.

On Jan. 24, the 43-year-old Jane was reportedly found dead at her home in Moore, Oklahoma, alongside her now deceased boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller. TMZ alleges that the two were discovered as a result of a welfare check. Hasenmueller's employer is said to have initiated the welfare check after not hearing from him in a few days.

The cause of death is not known at this time and a Medical Examiner is set to make that determination after a pending investigation. TMZ claims that the deaths appear to be "drug-related," but this has not been verified.

On Facebook, the hard rock veterans best known for their hit song "Bodies," shared a statement in memory of Jane, who appeared on the cover of their 2004 sophomore album, Desensitized.

The album features the hit "Step Up," which also features an appearance from Jane in the music video. It's Drowning Pool's only record starring singer Jason Jones. He joined the band following the tragic passing of 30-year-old singer Dave Williams and exited in 2005.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our friends Jesse Jane. Our hearts go out to Jesse’s family and all of her friends. She was truly a unique and amazing human being," the band writes.

About Jesse Jane

Cynthia Ann Howell, known as her adult film alias Jesse Jane, was born if Fort Worth, Texas on July 16, 1980.

Jane's adult film career began in the early 2000s and starred in notable high-budget features such as Pirates (2005) and Pirate II: Stagnetti's Revenge (2008). In 2017, she retired, having also enjoyed roles in mainstream TV and movies such as Entourage and Dr. 90210.