This week, an intruder learned the hard way not to mess with nu-metal mainstays (hed)p.e. after the trespasser invaded the band's tour bus, only to be taken down to the ground by (hed)p.e.'s tour manager, Josh "Crazy Ed" Edwards. The band shared a video of the takedown in action.

(hed)p.e. had just kicked off their "Bring Tha Noize" tour, and on Monday (Jan. 22) they were en route to Chico, California, when they stopped at a Walmart. It was then they noticed some men "acting suspicious around their rig and trailer," according to (hed)p.e.'s publicist.

"The suspects were walking along the bus, taking too long to pass by and then doing repeated laps," the publicist, Kerosene Media's James Wright, told Loudwire. "A few minutes later one of them runs into the bus and swings on HEDPE's crew guys."

Ed, the tour manager and crew member who's an armed services veteran, "subdued him until the police arrived," Wright added. "Ed is the same guy who pulled a man out of a highway wreckage during a snowstorm during the night of the band's Great Falls show."

(hed)p.e. Tour Bus Invasion

"F#ck around with HEDPE and find out," the band said in a post on Tuesday (Jan. 23). "Hed pe security aint no joke haha."

As the group explained, "We noticed that some guys were casing our rig and trailer at a Walmart. They were walking along the bus, taking too long to pass, and then doing repeated laps. A few minutes later one dude runs into the bus and swings on our crew guy. Thankfully our TM and crew man @crazy_ed is a combat vet and part superhero so he took him down and subdued him until the police arrived."

Watch: (hed)p.e. Road Manager Ed Takes Down Tour Bus Intruder

They added, "Ed is the same guy who pulled a man out of a highway wreckage in a snowstorm after our Great Falls show. This tour has been a trip so far! Welcome to Cali haha! Chico is up tonight!"

(hed)p.e. + Crazy Town

As nu-metal fans know, (hed)p.e. are used to crazy times on the road. Last year, they removed Crazy Town from their "Nu-Metal Madness 2" U.S. tour after two members of Crazy Town, the rap-rock act also known as Crazy Town X, got into a physical fight with each other after a show. It was also captured on video and subsequently went viral.

At the time, vocalist Jared Gomes said (hed)p.e. "had to kick Crazy Town off the tour. We're not saints, by any means, and (hed)p.e. has done some crazy shit. I'm not passing judgement on Crazy Town or Seth or anything like that. But whatever has gone on with us, we've always tried to come with a good rock show."

He added "Because of what's going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now — Seth needs help. We can't just sit by while he's on the road, battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the road and deal with that shit. You've seen the video. If it was just a fistfight between band members, maybe I could be the first one to mediate that shit. But this is a lot deeper." Crazy Town vocalist Shifty Shellshock was subsequently arrested.

Find (hed)p.e.'s upcoming tour dates below.

(hed)p.e. Upcoming Tour Dates

Jan. 24, 2024 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Trading Post

Jan. 26, 2024 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Temblor Brew

Jan. 27, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Vamp'd

Jan. 28, 2024 – San Diego, Calif. @ Holding Company

Jan. 30, 2024 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Jan. 31, 2024 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ The Whisky

Feb. 1, 2024 – Hermosa Beach, Calif. @ Saint Rocke

