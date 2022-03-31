The Nu Metal Madness Tour featuring (hed)p.e., Crazy Town, Adema and Flaw has just been announced with a series of U.S. stops booked all throughout July.

Rumors of the tour lineup began circulating earlier in March and now everything is officially locked in with the four bands hitting 20 cities, starting in Denver, Colorado on July 6 and finishing up in Reedley, California on July 30 after going coast-to-coast.

The timing couldn't be more ideal — tours have finally returned with full force after some bumps last year with a high volume of COVID outbreaks among bands and crew and nu-metal is enjoying a surge in popularity with the re-emergence of classic era bands as well as newcomers giving the style their own spin.

Headliners — or should we say, (hed)liners — (hed)p.e. have been among the most active of nu-metal bands over the last 25 years, steadily releasing new records with the latest being Califas Worldwide, which dropped earlier this year. Crazy Town, meanwhile, last released The Brimstone Sluggers in 2015, and Adema's most recent album dates back to 2007. Flaw, who rightfully came under heavy scrutiny in 2021 when singer Chris Volz used the n-word onstage, issued Revival this year.

See the full list of stops below.

(hed)p.e., Crazy Town, Adema + Flaw 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

July 06 — Denver, Colo. @ The Venue

July 08 — Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Art Center

July 09 — Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

July 10 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s

July 12 — Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft’s

July 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

July 14 — Towson, Md. @ The Recher

July 16 — Laconia, N.H. @ Granite Music Hall

July 17 — New Bedford, Mass. @ Vault Music Hall

July 19 — Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

July 20 — Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175 Sports Park

July 21 — Lombard, Ill. @ Brauer House

July 22 — Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

July 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos

July 24 — Arnold, Mo. @ 21 Rock

July 26 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios

July 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe’s

July 28 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar

July 29 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory OC

July 30 — Reedley, Calif. @ Wakehouse