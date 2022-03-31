Nu Metal Madness Tour Featuring (hed)p.e., Crazy Town, Adema + Flaw Booked for Summer
The Nu Metal Madness Tour featuring (hed)p.e., Crazy Town, Adema and Flaw has just been announced with a series of U.S. stops booked all throughout July.
Rumors of the tour lineup began circulating earlier in March and now everything is officially locked in with the four bands hitting 20 cities, starting in Denver, Colorado on July 6 and finishing up in Reedley, California on July 30 after going coast-to-coast.
The timing couldn't be more ideal — tours have finally returned with full force after some bumps last year with a high volume of COVID outbreaks among bands and crew and nu-metal is enjoying a surge in popularity with the re-emergence of classic era bands as well as newcomers giving the style their own spin.
Headliners — or should we say, (hed)liners — (hed)p.e. have been among the most active of nu-metal bands over the last 25 years, steadily releasing new records with the latest being Califas Worldwide, which dropped earlier this year. Crazy Town, meanwhile, last released The Brimstone Sluggers in 2015, and Adema's most recent album dates back to 2007. Flaw, who rightfully came under heavy scrutiny in 2021 when singer Chris Volz used the n-word onstage, issued Revival this year.
See the full list of stops below.
(hed)p.e., Crazy Town, Adema + Flaw 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
July 06 — Denver, Colo. @ The Venue
July 08 — Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Art Center
July 09 — Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs
July 10 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s
July 12 — Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft’s
July 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse
July 14 — Towson, Md. @ The Recher
July 16 — Laconia, N.H. @ Granite Music Hall
July 17 — New Bedford, Mass. @ Vault Music Hall
July 19 — Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
July 20 — Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175 Sports Park
July 21 — Lombard, Ill. @ Brauer House
July 22 — Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note
July 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos
July 24 — Arnold, Mo. @ 21 Rock
July 26 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios
July 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe’s
July 28 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar
July 29 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory OC
July 30 — Reedley, Calif. @ Wakehouse
Top 50 Nu-Metal Albums of All-Time