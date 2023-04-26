(hed)p.e. have removed Crazy Town from their ongoing "Nu-Metal Madness 2" U.S. tour after two members of Crazy Town, the rap-rock act also known as Crazy Town X, got into a physical fight with each other after a show on Sunday (April 23). It was captured on video and subsequently went viral.

In a video statement, (hed)p.e. says they don't "support the shit that's gone on." They will continue with the scheduled dates of the tour without Crazy Town.

See the video down below.

Crazy Town's intra-band fistfight happened after Crazy Town mainstay Shifty Shellshock (Seth Binzer) missed his set with his group Sunday, not arriving until later, leaving Crazy Town co-vocalist Bobby Reeves to lead their show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, without him.

(hed)p.e. Kick Crazy Town Off Tour

In (hed)p.e.'s statement Tuesday (April 25), (hed)p.e. vocalist Jared Gomes says (hed)p.e. "had to kick Crazy Town off the tour. We're not saints, by any means, and (hed)p.e. has done some crazy shit. I'm not passing judgement on Crazy Town or Seth or anything like that. But whatever has gone on with us, we've always tried to come with a good rock show."

He adds, "Because of what's going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now — Seth needs help. We can't just sit by while he's on the road, battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the road and deal with that shit. You've seen the video. If it was just a fistfight between band members, maybe I could be the first one to mediate that shit. But this is a lot deeper."

(hed) p.e. Statement on Crazy Town - April 25

As seen on TikTok, fan-captured footage of the off-stage altercation between Binzer and Reeves shows the latter performer with what appears to be a black eye. "Singer of Rock Band #crazytown get beat up by band member #shiftyshellshock after the show because Shifty didn't show up for the show till after it was over," TikTok user @jasonkeaton0813 said of the video they shared detailing the Crazy Town fight.

More video showing different portions of the fight emerged on YouTube. ThePRP reported that Binzer, when he has played, displayed erratic behavior onstage at previous shows this year. In January, he knocked over a speaker column in Agoura Hills, California.

Crazy Town Fight Between Band Members

In Myrtle Beach on Sunday, Binzer reportedly didn't arrive at the venue until the end of the set. But Reeves did his best to front the show without him, though he appeared to struggle to cover both vocalist's parts at times, at one point telling the crowd, "I'm so mad at fucking Shifty right now — I'm trying hard."

As summarized here and elsewhere, it's said that an argument over money ensued between Crazy Town, resulting in the physical altercation that included punches being thrown and slurs being said.

Crazy Town previously counted co-vocalist Epic (Bret Mazur) alongside Binzer. The group blasted into the mainstream with their 1999 debut, The Gift of Game. Thanks to its hit single "Butterfly," it was certified platinum. Darkhorse followed in 2002.

See (hed)p.e.'s upcoming tour dates below.

Crazy Town Fight

Bobby Reeves Leads Crazy Town Gig Alone, Fights With Shifty Shellshock After Show

(hed)p.e. Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

April 26 – McHenry, Ill. @ The Vixen *

April 27 – Griffith, Ind. @ Avenue 912 *

April 28 – Streator, Ill. @ Northpoint Arena *

April 29 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino *

April 30 – Rockford, Ill. @ District Bar & Grill *

May 4 – Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop *

May 5 – Dallas, Texas @ Trees *

May 6 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Rev Room *

May 9 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater *

May 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe's *

May 12 – Reedley, Calif. @ Wakehouse Outdoors *

May 13 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Amp. *

* No Crazy Town