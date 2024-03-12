Rockers We’ve Lost in 2024

A new year has sadly brought about the loss of some tremendous talent as several rockers have already died in 2024.

One of the year's first deaths was that of James Kottak, the former Scorpions drummer who passed at the age of 61 back on Jan. 9. The musician racked up some impressive musical credits over the years having played with Montrose, Kingdom Come, Macauley Schenker Group and Warrant before joining up with the German metallers in 1999 and continuing with the group through 2015.

Another major loss came with the legendary guitarist Wayne Kramer of MC5 fame. Though the group has yet to be inducted, they've been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame multiple times.

As the year is just starting, we'll continue to add to this gallery as more deaths occur throughout the year. For now, have a look at the rockers and others who've played a role in music history that have passed since 2024 started.

