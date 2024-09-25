Medical Examiner Officially Confirms Shifty Shellshock Cause of Death

Though a representative for Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock revealed that the musician died of an accidental overdose earlier this summer, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner has now released their official report citing the combined effects of three drugs that led to Shifty's passing.

In a Tuesday (Sept. 24) statement, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner explained that Shifty (aka Seth Binzer) had died from the effects of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. The cause of death was ruled an accident, just as Binzer's representative Howie Hubberman had relayed earlier this summer.

Per the statement, "Mr. Binzer was found unresponsive at a residence on June 24 and death was pronounced at 1213 hours. An examination was completed on June 25, and after the receipt of relevant test and study results, the cause and manner of death were certified on Sept. 24."

Shifty's History With Substance Abuse

Back in June, the singer's rep Howie Hubberman shared with Rolling Stone, "Seth has been struggling with substance abuse problems for quite sometime. Seth was not happy with the daily struggle that’s called life. Some people cope in many different ways. It’s unfortunate we lose so many people to addiction and accessibility to harmful drugs. Shifty was a real-life tragedy. Too fast, too hard, too soon."

Binzer was open about his struggles with substance abuse throughout his life, having appeared on the VH1 show Celebrity Rehab and its spin-off series Sober House.

“Through my journey, I’ve found that no one’s perfect, and now addiction touches so many families, so I work really hard on being transparent,” Binzer said on the Perfectly Twisted podcast in late 2023.

"I’m not someone who got sober and stayed sober all these years, and I beat myself up about that because I think I’m my biggest critic. But a lot of people have the same problem…. So, I really want to use my experience to help other people because I think it’s taken me years to find peace."

As recent as April of this year, the musician had shared that he was sober in a social post.