The 15 Biggest Bands With Three or Less Albums

Some of the biggest bands have only released three or less albums during their careers.

A lot of groups and musicians had short-lived careers due to tragedies and break-ups, but others have only released a small number of albums for other reasons. Less can sometimes be more, though, and these acts certainly support that notion.

Perhaps the biggest example that comes to mind is Nirvana, who split after the untimely death of frontman Kurt Cobain in 1994. Sure, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl could have continued on with a new vocalist, but the latter formed a project of his own called Foo Fighters so he could release songs he'd been writing on his own since '91.

He did, however, consider having his former bandmate be part of the new band.

“We talked about it, and then it just didn’t happen," Grohl told Rolling Stone in 1995. "For Krist and I, it would have felt really natural and really great, but for everyone else, it would have been weird, and it would have left me in a really bad position. Then I really would have been under the microscope.”

And thus — Nirvana's legacy will be left with three albums, but they are three albums that influenced an entire generation of young rock bands that came after them.

Every band handles every situation uniquely, so keep scrolling to read about 14 other groups that only released three albums or less during their careers.

