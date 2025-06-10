5 Grunge Albums Every Vinyl Collector Should Own (And How to Buy Them)

Here are five grunge albums that every vinyl collector should own and how to buy them.

Vinyl has grown increasingly popular over the last couple of years. A report by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) states that 43.6 million EPs and LPs were purchased in 2024 in the U.S. alone, up from 10.3 million back in 2014.

Many artists have taken advantage of the uptick in vinyl interest by offering several vinyl variants for their new releases and their super fans don't hesitate to purchase more than one or all of them. But that's part of the fun of collecting anything.

There are plenty of rock staples vinyl enthusiasts should consider adding to their collection, but we wanted to focus on five of the most iconic grunge records that everyone should have a copy of.

During the heyday of grunge, which took place in the early 1990s, CDs were actually the most popular physical music format. Introduced in 1982, CDs outpaced LP sales by '87 and cassette tapes by '91, according to the American Enterprise Institute.

So if you were old enough to buy your own music when grunge was at its peak, there's a pretty high chance you purchased the albums on CD rather than vinyl — thus, we're here to help you beef up your grunge collection.

Keep scrolling to see the five albums every vinyl collector should have and where to buy them.

Pearl Jam, Ten (1991)

pearl jam ten vinyl cover Epic loading...

Pearl Jam have the largest discography of any of the other groups on this list, but their 1991 debut Ten is a masterpiece that everyone should have a copy of.

The album can be played on a loop seamlessly thanks to the atmospheric instrumental that opens and closes it and there's not a moment of filler in between.

Whether you're re-listening by yourself or looking for a crowd-pleaser to put on the turntable when some friends come over, Ten is a must for any record collector.

Buy it here or directly below.

Soundgarden, Badmotorfinger (1991)

soundgarden slaves and bulldozers A&M loading...

You may have expected to see Superunknown as the designated entry for Soundgarden, but 1991's Badmotorfinger was a monumental release in their catalog as well.

Songs such as "Outshined" and "Rusty Cage" received a lot of attention on the radio and MTV, helping to set the rockers up for even more success with its follow-up.

Put this one when you're looking for something a little tougher, but still moody.

Buy it here or directly below.

Alice In Chains, Dirt (1992)

Columbia Records Columbia Records loading...

No record collection is complete without Alice In Chains' sophomore effort Dirt. The album takes listeners on an introspective that's painful at times and everyone needs a record to turn to when they're in need of a cathartic release.

It seems like everyone loves Alice in Chains, too. Seal, known for his popular hit "Kiss From a Rose," called them his favorite grunge band and even Insane Clown Posse are big fans.

Buy it here or directly below.

Stone Temple Pilots, Core (1993)

stone temple pilots, core Atlantic Records loading...

Released on the same day as Dirt, Core was the debut record from Stone Temple Pilots, a San Diego band that shared many sonic similarities with their Pacific Northwest contemporaries.

Core features some of their most iconic songs, from "Wicked Garden" to the acoustic "Creep" and the legendary "Plush."

Buy it here or directly below.

Nirvana, In Utero (1993)

nirvana, in utero, all apologies DGC loading...

Nevermind would have been too predictable a choice for Nirvana. Impress whoever is thumbing through your collection and show them you might have some other unexpected LPs, too.

In Utero was Nirvana's final release as a band before the death of Kurt Cobain and for the big-time fans, it's just as notable a release that belongs in your record stand.

Buy it here or directly below.

