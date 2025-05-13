We've covered plenty of subgenres here over the years and it's time to give due to the "Big 4" bands that gave shoegaze its push in the heavy music world dating back to the late '80s and early '90s.

First, let's hone in on exactly what shoegaze is. This subgenre is often viewed as a descendent of indie and alternative rock. Many will trace its roots back to the '80s where a number of dream pop bands from the U.K. were starting to make their presence felt.

One defining characteristic of shoegaze music has been the usage of distortion, feedback, swells of volume and loads of effects pedals to create a hypnotic and droning sound. Often paired with an ethereal vocal approach, shoegaze typically creates a unique dichotomy of heaviness with melody.

Where did shoegaze get its name? It was coined by journalists in the U.K. who used the encompassing title to describe the often less than interactive vibe presented by these bands as they frequently stood motionless onstage glancing downward at the guitar pedals they were using to create swirling, atmospheric sounds. As with many monikers typically used to describe an overall scene or sound, the label didn't always sit well with those who fell under the umbrella.

So who are the "Big 4" of shoegaze?

There is at least one name that is often viewed as a consensus for inclusion and that is My Bloody Valentine, who delivered what many believe to be the quintessential shoegaze album with 1991's Loveless.

Who else?

We've gone with one band that predated the label and influenced the sound and style of what would become shoegaze, another that found the most commercial success and a somewhat controversial choice of a group that has become a gateway to the music for a new generation after struggling to find critical appreciation during their heyday.

See our picks for the "Big 4" bands of shoegaze below.

