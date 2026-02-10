Two essential figures from the '90s alt-rock scene have found their next musical vehicle in the form of Good Day Father, a collaborative duo issuing their debut single "Sonic Amadea" today (Feb. 10).

The group features Catherine Wheel guitarist Brian Futter and Belly and Throwing Muses singer-guitarist Tanya Donnelly. The result is something dark, lush and moody that while having touchtones of their former bands also puts forth something fresh that expands their respective musical palettes.

Ahead of the new three-song EP, Good Day Father issued the new "Sonic Amadea" title track which caught our ear, so we caught up with Brian Futter to discuss how this collaboration came together and what the future may hold for the duo.

First things first …. How did this band start? What’s the history with Tanya and when did you decide to collaborate?

We got to know Tanya and the guys from Belly well through touring, sharing shows and festivals in the U.S. After Tanya sang on the Catherine Wheel song "Judy Staring at the Sun," I always had this germ of an idea that it would be great to work on something else with Tanya.

I’ve always loved her voice and she is such a great person. After I’d written "Sonic Amadea," I could hear Tanya’s voice all over it. I bit the bullet and sent it to her, she loved it straight away and Good Day Father was born.

The band name is the phrase my son Jack uses to get rid of me when he’s bored talking to me on the phone by the way.

No matter how cool it looks on paper with name acts, there’s no guarantee it will work. How soon before you knew you were onto something that should be further explored musically between the two of you?

As soon as I heard Tanya’s voice on "Sonic Amadea" I knew it would work. It fitted perfectly and her phrasing on the song is just as I imagined. She had phrasing I didn’t imagine that she came up with made the song better. That hardly ever happens.

That inspired me to write a song specifically for Tanya. It’s called "Hymn" and its on the EP. No one else could have sung it like her.

“Sonic Amadea” is the first taste of music we’re getting from the upcoming EP. Such a great, lush and hypnotically pleasing sound on that one. Can you tell us a bit about the song, why it stood out to you as the first piece of music you want to share and how representative it is of what we’ll get on the new EP?

The music for "Sonic Amadea" kept catching my ear because it had one foot in my shoegaze heritage. It kept calling me back to finish it.

Usually when I put a guide vocally melody over a song its all gobbledygook, nonsense words and sentences that scheme out the melody and rhythm of the vocal. The first two words I sang sounded like "Sonic Amadea."

I googled the word Amadea to see if it was nonsense or not. Turns out it means "God’s love." Sonic and love gave me the meaning for the lyrics, the love of music and the need to have time on your own with your favorite songs.

I would say the three songs on the EP sit separately from each other, but Tanya’s voice keeps the whole thing homogeneous.

You’ve stated of the band that fans should not expect a trip down memory lane. How much thought was given to not treading ground from your previous bands?

I would say I’ve paid no attention at all to staying constant with genres. If I think a song is good, I’m going to release it. This time around there is nothing to lose and everything to gain. It’s completely for our own enjoyment and the need to please anyone is non existent.

Obviously the fact it’s made by the same two humans is bound to put some kind of fingerprint on the music, but there will be divergence.

From a lyrical and musical standpoint, are there things that have been inspiring you musically? How would you describe Good Day Father and the path you’d like to pursue?

I’ve definitely rediscovered the benefits of watching live bands. I saw Lola Young at a small gig in Bristol in the U.K. before she blew up. I was surprised at how much I took away ideas wise. It takes a few months for them to appear, but I am changed by the exposure.

My lyrics usually come from personal experience but recently I've been collaborating on some words with my partner Jaynie Bye. She's been a writer and editor for many years so it's been really creative. We've worked on some films together last year and try to collaborate whenever we can.

For lyrics, I prefer the darker memories; not all are repeatable! That’s why "Sonic Amadea" is unusual for me lyrically: the song suggested the subject.

You mentioned your son earlier. What does he think of his role in the naming of your band?

Jack thinks it’s hilarious! And he's a little bit proud.

What are the plans for Good Day Father in 2026?

To keep doing it. Release the three songs off the EP in 2026 and then do the same from another EP for 2027, Then an album awaits.

Thanks to Good Day Father's Brian Futter for the chat. The band's 'Sonic Amadea' single is available via multiple platforms. Stay up to date with Good Day Father through their website, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

