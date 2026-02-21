5 Amazing Black Metal Albums You Might’ve Missed in 2025

Today, we celebrate the amazing black metal albums you might have missed in 2025.

Honestly speaking, overall, 2025 amounted to a pretty bleak year for black metal. Yet, within the darkest hours, the brightest lights shine. For example, hopefully, a good portion of readers had the chance to experience the heartfelt In Devastation by the blackened supergroup Sinsaenum. The Pantera icon Phil Anselmo also released a blackened scorcher — Scour’s Gold.

It would be nearly impossible to select just one 2025 offering by the revered Renaissance man Maxime Taccardi. Thus, we recommend all three: Kyūketsuki’s Nightmare Detective and Oni, plus Osculum Serpentis’ The Streams of Sorrow.

Little compares to the charm of Nachash’s Eschaton Magicks — a terribly authentic mixture of black, death, doom and thrash metal. Nachash includes sonic sorcerers from the likes of Knokkelklang, Syning and the disbanded legends Celestial Bloodshed. From Celestial Bloodshed co-founder Wraath and Italy’s Omega, Darvaza’s We Are Him equates to another must-hear. Meanwhile, Darvaza’s friends Funeral Harvest paid tribute to Celestial Bloodshed on the a killer EP, Malum in Se. Fír’s Het Sinistere Oog is likewise a standout EP.

In addition, make sure to enjoy the superb Naglet til Livet by Jordsjuk, who boast a Norwegian dream-team lineup; this ridiculously talented emerging band deserves to be a household name in the metal community. More worthy efforts were unveiled by artists such as Teitanblood and Nattverd. Although it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, some listeners really enjoyed Lamp of Murmuur’s The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy.

Among the biggest disappointments of 2025 was the fact that one of the most stunning highlights, Funeral’s The Funereal EP, didn’t receive the attention it deserved. It may not be black metal in the literal sense, but it is blacker than black, thanks to the genius of composer Anders Eek, formerly of the symphonic titans Odium.

Fortunately, 2026 already seems like a great year for dark music. The self-titled debut by the underground black metal supergroup Diabolus, Mecum Semperterne!, composed by Tor-Helge Skei, is simply unsurpassed — a work that makes basically all else look like child’s play. As is the case with Diabolus, I have come to the conclusion that Skei’s two genre-defying masterpieces that will follow this year are among the best releases I’ve heard.

Without further ado, we present our five main picks!