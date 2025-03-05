12 Classic Black Metal Albums Turning 30 in 2025

Here are 12 classic black metal albums turning 30 years old in 2025.

Killjoys have attempted to convince us that black metal entered a state of decline once crimes began to attract media attention to the formerly obscure art form in ’93. Although the hype certainly prompted an influx of posers to invade the scene, many of the genre’s greatest milestones were yet to come.

As we reflect upon the records celebrating three decades of existence this year, it becomes all too apparent that 1995 should be remembered as a time when the floods of black metallic creativity proved a powerful global menace.

For instance, Sweden’s Abruptum cursed us with one of the most cutting (anti-)musical translations of degeneracy by unleashing the Evil Genius compilation. Nearby in Norway, the pioneering Fleurety unveiled their debut, the wonderfully individualistic Min Tid Skal Komme.

In the depressive throes of autumn, the fabled French black metal movement Les Légions Noires spawned the split between Vlad Tepes and Belkètre, March to the Black Holocaust, which has been recognized as one of the top offerings in the history of the genre.

READ MORE: 10 One-Woman Black Metal Bands You Need to Know

The following bands likewise released noteworthy titles: Gehenna, Obtained Enslavement, Arckanum, Ildjarn, Isengard, In the Woods…, Sigh, Absu, Ophthalamia, Ragnarok and Behemoth.

Meanwhile, in the unlikely birthplace of California, the legendary Xasthur emerged to dim the sunshine.

Without further ado, we present our main list: These are the 11 black metal classics turning 30 in 2025 that you must revisit!

Ved Buens Ende, Written in Waters

Written in Waters stands as an unweathered monolith of unsurpassed genius, featuring Vicotnik, Carl-Michael Eide and Skoll. A poetic and cerebral mind-bending voyage into the thorn-pierced heart of romance, Written in Waters is a black metal album like no other due to its radically inventive nature.

This elevated work references literary giants, such as Marcel Proust, and allows us to indulge in the incredibly rewarding and magical process of “Remembrance of Things Past.” Yet, Written in Waters, which contains a Daliesque quality within its hallucinatory dreamscapes, also proved far ahead of its time, boasting futuristic vibes.

Darkthrone, Panzerfaust

Dedicated to Satyr of Satyricon and released on his label Moonfog Productions, Panzerfaust served as Darkthrone’s follow-up to Transilvanian Hunger (1994).

Nocturno Culto assaults listeners with barbaric vocal attacks throughout, except on the outro for which Fenriz recited Tarjei Vesaas’ poem “Snø og Granskog.”

All instruments were performed and recorded by Fenriz on his infamous four-track dubbed “Necrohell Studios.” Fenriz has actually referred to Panzerfaust Darkthrone’s most “necro” offering.

Mütiilation, Vampires of Black Imperial Blood

Mütiilation’s first album, Vampires of Black Imperial Blood, provides a delightfully raw and irresistible dose of nostalgia. This misanthropic gem escorts us through darkness’ dominion, exposing us to unspeakable sonic atrocities. Vampires of Black Imperial Blood reflects the uncompromising strength of vision scrupulously maintained by the band’s founder, Meyhna’ch.

Even today, Mütiilation, which rose from the crypt in 2024 after previous deaths and rebirths, certainly seems to be the black metal pride of France… in addition to the projects of Meyhna’ch’s frequent collaborator Maxime Taccardi.

Dødheimsgard, Kronet til Konge

No sane black metal enthusiast will deny that Dødheimsgard’s debut, Kronet til Konge, amounts to one of the genre’s crowning glories and most defining moments, thanks to Vicotnik, Fenriz and Aldrahn. With bewitching brutality, the Dødheimsgard team causes Jesus’ blood to stream forth and dethrones God in the service of Satan.

While Kronet til Konge represents pure black metal, Dødheimsgard would go on to redefine themselves and expand the movement’s borders by conquering new territories with each release. Their latest masterpiece, Black Medium Current, which bears references tracing all the way back to Kronet, seems to be the most immersive album I’ve ever experienced — the closest thing to a journey through time and space.

Dimmu Borgir, For All Tid

Despite some confusion, leading black metal expert Finn Håkon Rødland kindly confirmed that the utterly entrancing For All Tid was, in fact, released in ’95. As the debut of the symphonic stalwarts Dimmu Borgir — one of the bands at the forefront of introducing black metal to the masses — this epic charmer will forever hold a place in music history.

In light of our previous pick, we must note that not only do Vicotnik and Aldrahn appear as guest vocalists, but the latter actually constructed the word “Dødheimsgard” for the lyrics to the third track, “Over Bleknede Blaner Til Dommedag.”

Manes, Til Kongens Grav de Døde Vandrer

The product of the brilliance of Cernunnus and Sargatanas, the impossibly grim yet alluring Til Kongens Grav de Døde Vandrer is the final of Manes’ three black metal demos. Although material from this trilogy would end up on the studio album Under Ein Blodraud Maane, the tapes in their own right rank among the most influential feats in the movement, affecting the likes of Tsjuder, the entire Trondheim scene, etc.

In fact, for their early work, Shining���s Niklas Kvarforth has referred to Manes as the best black metal band of all time. Beware: Manes, which has become a genre-defying entity, is set to drop another stellar record later this year on Italy’s Avantgarde Music.

Cernunnus and Sargatanas continue to craft ’90s-style black metal together in Manii, who re-recorded Til Kongens Grav de Døde Vandrer’s title track for the EP Skuggeheimen, while the former also forges on in the related projects Syning and Høstsol.

Trelldom, Til Evighet...

The legendary Metalion of Slayer Mag signed Trelldom to his label Head Not Found and convinced the project’s mastermind, Gaahl, to release Til Evighet… This savage record is humbly dedicated to none other than its primary maker: “… behold the sinister words and divine poems of the philosopher Gaahl.”

Despite his formidable reputation, Gaahl, who now owns Bergen’s internationally frequented visual art destination Galleri Fjalar, remains one of the most beloved muses in the movement.

Ulver, Bergtatt — Et Eeventyr i 5 Capitler

Also presented by Head Not Found, Bergtatt – Et Eeventyr i 5 Capitler represents the first installment in what has become known as “The Trilogie,” after which Ulver opted for a different type of experimental route.

A masterclass in how to harmoniously combine metal with folk elements, Bergtatt proved groundbreaking. It includes acoustic guitars, clean vocals, flute, piano, lyrics harkening back to a bygone era and so forth.

Much of old Ulver’s impact owes to the contributions of revered guitarist and composer, Satyricon co-founder Haavard, who currently manifests his excellence through his eponymous solo vessel as well as Dold Vorde Ens Navn.

Get our free mobile app

Storm, Nordavind

The patriotic message accompanying Nordavind is all too clear and continues to resonate with audiences worldwide: “Storm was created by S. Wongraven [Satyr] because of his love of Norway and hunger for playing folksongs from his own shores.” Fenriz, a.k.a. Herr Nagell, and Kari Rueslåtten, formerly of The 3rd and the Mortal, also contributed to making Nordavind a Viking victory that has withstood the test of time, even if the latter expressed her regret over her participation.

Although some devil’s advocates might try to argue that this pioneering hybrid of an album is not black metal, Satyr himself has acknowledged that the “Norwegian Black Metal attitude and musical moves” definitely helped birth it. Nordavind shares a riff from Panzerfaust and some of the lyrics that appear on Bergtatt’s “Capitel II: Soelen Gaaer Bag Aase Need.”

Immortal, Battles in the North

Together, Abbath and Demonaz arguably constituted black metal’s most adorable pair. They certainly looked quite cute together on the cover of Battles in the North, which showcases a photo snapped by none other than Abbath’s father in -15°C weather at the site of a glacier.

From Battles of the North onward, the frozen realm invented by Demonaz known as “Blashyrkh” would occupy a place of honor in Immortal's lyrics.

As Immortal’s previous efforts, Battles in the North benefited from the engineering supremacy of Pytten — a producer, rock musician, one-time TV host, and so forth, who bears a large share of responsibility for creating the True Norwegian Black Metal sound.

Dissection, Storm of the Light’s Bane

Dissection’s monumental sophomore record, Storm of the Light’s Bane, is widely regarded as one of the grandest achievements in extreme metal, inspiring countless artists. This melodic black/death triumph also contains elements of classical, thrash, heavy metal, etc.

The stellar compositions never cease to fill music experts and fans with wonder. After all of these years, the dark magic of Storm of the Light’s Bane has not lost an iota of its power.

Fleurety, Min Tid Skal Komme

Fleurety’s miraculous debut, Min Tid Skal Komme, bears all of the authenticity of True Norwegian Black Metal while also epitomizing the essence of successful artistic exploration. Accordingly, this progressive gem features various unexpected impulses, including haunting guest vocals from Marian Aas Hansen.

Thematically, faithlessness and hope intertwine within the context of the gorgeously ordered chaos that defines this eternally poignant saga.

Fleurety was and remains Alexander Nordgaren in lethal combination with the eccentric Svein Egil Hatlevik, who doubles as a journalist.