Here are 10 one-woman black metal bands you need to know about.

From Onielar, helmswoman of Darkened Nocturn Slaughtercult and Bethlehem, to Sarcana, ex-Gehenna’s “Spell Trilogy” keyboardist, there are so many femme fatales who have left significant footprints, or even stiletto-prints, on the black metal scene.

If you haven’t invested time trying to understand the work of Spellemann / “Norwegian Grammy”-nominated lyricist Hildr, who has written for Tulus and their sister group, Khold, from the very start, consider yourself unenlightened.

Likewise, if you haven’t experienced Sofia Hedman’s saxophone within the context of the inventive Swedish black metal outfit Kall, woe is you.

Whether Djevel, Dissection, Behexen, Sigh or Odium, the best names have welcomed ladies as guests, regular members and/or live associates. Then, there are those all-female hellspawns such as Greece’s Astarte.

What we intend to discuss today, however, is the true answer to the profound and fabled loneliness endured by the myriads of one-man black metal projects: one-woman black metal bands.

As a woman, I know that I’m just as competent as anyone at channeling my depression and toxic rage for an effect that can be described as both bewitching and absolutely savage.

Thus, join us in celebrating these 10 fire-breathing sonic sorceresses who, for black metal purposes, have chosen to go solo!

(And let’s hope that the chimerical demo by the great yet tragically late Deathanie’s one-lady army Vendigeit will also eventually reach our ears.)

Martyra

The highly versatile vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Marita Hellem of Martyra arguably ranks among the most promising ladies in rock and metal. Although Martyra’s thoroughly frostbite-inducing black metal EP Rigor Mortis debuted in 2018, Hellem can and will explore other styles through the project as well.

This True Norwegian Queen serves as a recurring guest with Trondheim’s revered black metal torchbearer Enevelde; has provided lead vocals for the unsurpassed Manes, who began as one of the movement’s pioneers and morphed into an equally ingenious entity that fuses diverse genres; and has appeared with Lethe, the eclectic duo of the ex-Eluveitie goddess Anna Murphy and Manes’ legendary driving force, Tor-Helge “Cernunnus” Skei.

Indeed, Hellem seduces listeners with the ethereal clean vocals of a chart-topping diva and mortifies us with the harsh growls of a chthonic deity.

Myrkur

It is safe to say that Amelie Bruun’s awarded Myrkur is the most famous one-woman sensation showcasing black metal components. Bruun is not afraid to move away from the genre when it suits her, like our pick above, or to meld it with folk, post-rock, classical and so forth.

Myrkur’s full-length debut, M (2015), was produced by none other than Ulver’s Kristoffer “Garm” Rygg and benefits from guest contributions by many other members of black metal’s elite and beyond: ex-Ulver’s trailblazing composer Håvard Jørgensen, Mayhem’s Teloch, Dødheimsgard’s Øyvind Myrvoll, ex-Arch Enemy’s Christopher Amott, etc.

Notably, thanks to Garm’s phone call, M signifies Håvard’s reintroduction to the black metal scene after having been away from it for many years; participation in Mykur’s live follow-up, Mausoleum (2016), inspired him to create solo material; and, in addition, now he and Øyvind Myrvoll perform together in Dold Vorde Ens Navn.

Hulder

Founded in 2018 by an enigmatic Belgian-born U.S. resident, Hulder has attracted much fan support. On more than one occasion, Hulder has actually been featured as Decibel’s cover girl.

Hulder not only mines inspiration from black metal’s architects, but the band is likewise influenced by classical and medieval music. With lyrics colored with folklore, Hulder performs in both Flemish and English.

DödsÄngel

DödsÄngel equates to the short-lived project of the Canadian-Norwegian drummer Trish Kolstad. She recorded DödsÄngel’s black metal/punk hybrid of a demo, Helgrind, in 2009.

Over the years, Trish has belonged to a lengthy list of collectives, such as the mind-blowingly brilliant super-duo Skitliv, the exclusively female team Asagraum, Urarv, Djevelkult, etc.

She has furthermore taken the stage with the likes of the esteemed Craft, Nattefrost and Isvind.

Vermilia

Conceived in 2017, Vermilia blends epic Scandinavian pagan metal with elements of black metal. This Finnish language one-piece thrives on juxtaposition, as sweetness and bestial qualities engage in a melancholic dance.

Vermilia wields an allure capable of drawing in various types of listeners and indeed this endeavor has already managed to garner a fair amount of attention. Like many of her countrymen, creating successful melodies is definitely one of Vermilia’s strong suits.

Turdus Merula

The brainchild of the Swedish-Icelandic artist Dísa, the ambient black metal experiment Turdus Merula first unleashed the demo The Paths of Life (2007) and then the albums Herbarium (2010) and Mentem Recipere (2011). Dísa imbued these offerings with brutality, entrancing mystical charm, and finesse.

In Murmurs and Korpblood, Dísa collaborated with now ex-Livsneskad/Acacia’s Ulf Nylin, who guested with Turdus Merula.

Also make sure to check out Dísa’s dark ritualistic one-woman vehicle Draugurinn as well as the fairly new three-piece Doula Infernum, which includes Runemagick’s Nicklas Rudolfsson.

Drug Darkness

The synth-heavy Drug Darkness represents a fitting choice for times when an injection of quirky, lo-fi misanthropy is due. Ultimately, Drug Darkness amounts to twisted yet oddly hypnotic, feel-good music.

Drug Darkness’ mastermind, the U.S. resident “Sterile,” or Shelby, may be young, but this prolific witch has crafted quite a lot of content under this banner as well as with her other ventures.

Ilkim Oulanem

Before Ilkim Oulanem established her eponymous undertaking in 2008, she formed, fronted, and played bass in a different act dubbed Messershmit.

Ilkim Oulanem began as a black metal effort and became increasingly progressive, assuming a more black 'n’ roll feel. Ultimately, the musician behind it all would switch to the İlkim moniker as a vessel for a different type of creative expression.

Looking back, we can confirm that Ilkim Oulanem is not only regarded as Turkey’s first one-woman black metal band, but, despite a relatively brief existence, this solo show has managed to achieve something of a cult status.

Gedanken toten Lebens

Germany’s atmospheric Gedanken toten Lebens by Solveig dropped the self-titled debut in 2015.

Poetic and meditative, Gedanken toten Lebens boasts a nice balance of darkness and light, delicate beauty and its opposite. The contrast between the acoustic and electric guitars enhances the overall journey, as does the mix of harsh and spoken, sometimes whispered, vocals.

Instruments are performed on the album by guest artist Freigeist.

Ampulheta

The Japanese-based Ampulheta emerged in 2010 as the creative outlet of ex-Apocalyptic Slave’s Yuga. Although fellow musician Soma joined for a time on guitar and bass, he has since parted ways with Ampulheta.

Ampulheta turned out two utterly ghastly demos, Neblina (2011) and Disturbing (2014). While the first is certainly rawer than the second, they are both bound to leave you terrified of the mere prospect of ever encountering the refreshingly fierce Miss Yuga Necros at any point during your all too uncertain lifetime.