15 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Week (July 26 – Aug. 1, 2024
We've got 15 new rock and metal tours that have been announced this past week, plus several more special one-off shows and festival announcements.
Leading the way this week, metal is well represented with the legendary King Diamond announcing a new leg of dates, stoner metal heroes High on Fire ready to rip it up live and the iconic Stryper filling up their schedule with 40th anniversary tour dates.
You've also got new dates for Four Year Strong, Marty Friedman and the upstart rockers Undeath among others. Plus, The Acacia Strain have announced a two-day holiday festival and the Oceans Calling Festival is opening up shop in Cancun.
Check out all of this week's announcements below.
Four Year Strong
Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Dec. 1
Support Acts: Free Throw, One Step Closer, Death Lens
Ticketing Info
Marty Friedman
Tour Dates: Jan. 25 - Feb. 22
Support Acts: Nikki Stringfield & Patrick Kennison
Ticketing Info
Glacial Tomb
Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
High on Fire
Tour Dates: Aug. 31 - Sept. 13; Oct. 2 - 12; Oct. 26 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: Negative Approach, Weedeater, Exhumed
Ticketing Info
High Vis
Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: Pain of Truth, Narrow Head
Ticketing Info
Hulder
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - 28
Support Acts: Spectral Wound, Aridus
Ticketing Info
Islander
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 8
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Shows supporting 10th Anniversary of Violence and Destruction album.
Ticketing Info
JVK
Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Nov. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
King Diamond
Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: Overkill, Night Demon
Ticketing Info
Master Boot Record
Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Paleface Swiss
Tour Dates: March 20 - April 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Respire
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Stryper
Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Nov. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 40th Anniversary Tour With 2 Sets of Hits and Fan Favorites
Ticketing Info
Undeath
Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Kruelty, Gates of Hell, Tribal Gaze, Torture
Ticketing Info
Upper Wilds
Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - 7; Nov. 15 - 17
Support Acts: Dommengang, Psychic Graveyard
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The Acacia Strain have announced a two-night holiday concert event with "Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho!" Taking place Nov. 6 and 7 at Empire Live in Albany, N.Y., the band will be joined by Sanguisugabogg, Gridiron, Volcano, Missing Link, No Cure, Brick By Brick, Final Resting Place, Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean, Pure Bliss, Carnwennan, Invoke Thy Wrath on the first night and Mindforce, Undeath, On Broken Wings, Vomit Forth, Balmora, Price, Cold Kiss, Spiritkiller and Bad Impressions.
Ticketing Info
* Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, and Cage The Elephant, with performances by Rebelution, 311, O.A.R., Jack’s Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness have all signed on to play the Moon Palace in Cancún for Oceans Calling Second Wave. Scheduled for Jan. 19-22, the fun starts with a kick-off party with a full set from O.A.R. on January 19, and continue into the weekend with daytime poolside sets from O.A.R., Andrew McMahon, and Los Stellarians, along with late-night performances from 311, a DJ set from Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant.
Ticketing Info
* Many Eyes have announced a trio of record release shows outside of their supporting dates for Sum 41. The band will play Baltimore's Ottobar Sept. 20, St. Louis' Red Flag Oct. 9 and Lakewood, Ohio's Mahall's on Oct. 11.
Ticketing Info
* Mudvayne, Static-X and Ill Nino will head up the 2024 Nu-Metal Revolution festival taking place Oct. 26 at the Velodrom Olimpico in Mexico City. Drowning Pool, Dope, (hed) p.e. and Adema are also on the bill.
Ticketing Info
