We've got 15 new rock and metal tours that have been announced this past week, plus several more special one-off shows and festival announcements.

Leading the way this week, metal is well represented with the legendary King Diamond announcing a new leg of dates, stoner metal heroes High on Fire ready to rip it up live and the iconic Stryper filling up their schedule with 40th anniversary tour dates.

You've also got new dates for Four Year Strong, Marty Friedman and the upstart rockers Undeath among others. Plus, The Acacia Strain have announced a two-day holiday festival and the Oceans Calling Festival is opening up shop in Cancun.

Check out all of this week's announcements below.

Four Year Strong

four year strong Ben Lieber loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Dec. 1

Support Acts: Free Throw, One Step Closer, Death Lens

Ticketing Info

Marty Friedman

Photo by Susumu Miyawaki Photo by Susumu Miyawaki loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 25 - Feb. 22

Support Acts: Nikki Stringfield & Patrick Kennison

Ticketing Info

Glacial Tomb

glacial tomb Frank Guerra loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

High on Fire

high on fire Action! Public Relations loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 31 - Sept. 13; Oct. 2 - 12; Oct. 26 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: Negative Approach, Weedeater, Exhumed

Ticketing Info

High Vis

high vis Brage Pederson loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: Pain of Truth, Narrow Head

Ticketing Info

Hulder

Hulder 2024 press photo Liana Rakijian loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - 28

Support Acts: Spectral Wound, Aridus

Ticketing Info

Islander

Islander Islander loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 8

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Shows supporting 10th Anniversary of Violence and Destruction album.

Ticketing Info

JVK

jvk Facci PR loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Nov. 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

King Diamond

king diamond 2024 Photo by Greg Lawrence loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - Dec. 6

Support Acts: Overkill, Night Demon

Ticketing Info

Master Boot Record

master boot record Metal Blade loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Oct. 12

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Paleface Swiss

paleface swiss Cosa Nostra PR loading...

Tour Dates: March 20 - April 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Respire

respire 2024 Danika Zandboer loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Stryper

stryper Frontiers loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Nov. 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 40th Anniversary Tour With 2 Sets of Hits and Fan Favorites

Ticketing Info

Undeath

undeath Nick Karp loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Oct. 27

Support Acts: Kruelty, Gates of Hell, Tribal Gaze, Torture

Ticketing Info

Upper Wilds

upper wilds Andrew Notsch loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - 7; Nov. 15 - 17

Support Acts: Dommengang, Psychic Graveyard

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

* The Acacia Strain have announced a two-night holiday concert event with "Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho!" Taking place Nov. 6 and 7 at Empire Live in Albany, N.Y., the band will be joined by Sanguisugabogg, Gridiron, Volcano, Missing Link, No Cure, Brick By Brick, Final Resting Place, Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean, Pure Bliss, Carnwennan, Invoke Thy Wrath on the first night and Mindforce, Undeath, On Broken Wings, Vomit Forth, Balmora, Price, Cold Kiss, Spiritkiller and Bad Impressions.

Ticketing Info

* Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, and Cage The Elephant, with performances by Rebelution, 311, O.A.R., Jack’s Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness have all signed on to play the Moon Palace in Cancún for Oceans Calling Second Wave. Scheduled for Jan. 19-22, the fun starts with a kick-off party with a full set from O.A.R. on January 19, and continue into the weekend with daytime poolside sets from O.A.R., Andrew McMahon, and Los Stellarians, along with late-night performances from 311, a DJ set from Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant.

Ticketing Info

* Many Eyes have announced a trio of record release shows outside of their supporting dates for Sum 41. The band will play Baltimore's Ottobar Sept. 20, St. Louis' Red Flag Oct. 9 and Lakewood, Ohio's Mahall's on Oct. 11.

Ticketing Info

* Mudvayne, Static-X and Ill Nino will head up the 2024 Nu-Metal Revolution festival taking place Oct. 26 at the Velodrom Olimpico in Mexico City. Drowning Pool, Dope, (hed) p.e. and Adema are also on the bill.

Ticketing Info