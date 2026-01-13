The Black Dahlia Murder Book 23-Date U.S. Tour With The Acacia Strain + More

The Black Dahlia Murder have booked what promises to be one of the heaviest tours of the spring when they hit the road for "Spring Fling 2026" with The Acacia Strain, Disembodied Tyrant and Corpse Pile.

The trek is set to kick off on April 2 In Indianapolis, hitting 23 markets along the way before concluding on May 2 in Milwaukee. All dates for the run can be seen at the bottom of this post.

The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Brian Eschbach says. "This is set to be a massively heavy trek that will undoubtedly be recounted in the history textbooks for centuries to come. Don't miss out!"

READ MORE: The Black Dahlia Murder Make Two Big Lineup Announcements

The Black Dahlia Murder are currently making the tour rounds in support of their 2024 album, Servitude. The Acacia Strain are out in support of their 2025 effort, You Are Safe From God Here.

How Do I Get Tickets?

The "Blastfiend" artist presale begins Jan. 14 at 10AM ET where exclusive merch bundles will be available. Fans can RSVP at: soundrink.co/TBDM. The general on-sale date is Friday, Jan. 16 at 10AM ET. See all confirmed dates below.

You can also check The Black Dahlia Murder website for any additional information.

Where Are The Black Dahlia Murder Playing?

The full itinerary for the run can be viewed below:

April 02- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue

April 03 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

April 04 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's* no Disembodied Tyrant

April 05 - McKee Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

April 07 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

April 08 - Allentown, Pa. @ Archer

April 10 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster

April 11 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand

April 12 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

April 14 - Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen

April 15 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

April 17 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

April 18 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

April 19 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 21 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

April 23 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

April 24 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues

April 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues

April 26 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theater

April 28 - Albuqueruque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

April 29 - Colorado Springs, Col. @ Black Sheep

May 01 - Davenport, Iowa @Capitol Theatre

May 02 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

the black dahlia murder spring fling 2026 tour admat Metal Blade Records loading...

