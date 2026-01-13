The Black Dahlia Murder Book 23-Date U.S. Tour With The Acacia Strain + More
The Black Dahlia Murder have booked what promises to be one of the heaviest tours of the spring when they hit the road for "Spring Fling 2026" with The Acacia Strain, Disembodied Tyrant and Corpse Pile.
The trek is set to kick off on April 2 In Indianapolis, hitting 23 markets along the way before concluding on May 2 in Milwaukee. All dates for the run can be seen at the bottom of this post.
The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Brian Eschbach says. "This is set to be a massively heavy trek that will undoubtedly be recounted in the history textbooks for centuries to come. Don't miss out!"
READ MORE: The Black Dahlia Murder Make Two Big Lineup Announcements
The Black Dahlia Murder are currently making the tour rounds in support of their 2024 album, Servitude. The Acacia Strain are out in support of their 2025 effort, You Are Safe From God Here.
How Do I Get Tickets?
The "Blastfiend" artist presale begins Jan. 14 at 10AM ET where exclusive merch bundles will be available. Fans can RSVP at: soundrink.co/TBDM. The general on-sale date is Friday, Jan. 16 at 10AM ET. See all confirmed dates below.
You can also check The Black Dahlia Murder website for any additional information.
Where Are The Black Dahlia Murder Playing?
The full itinerary for the run can be viewed below:
April 02- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue
April 03 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
April 04 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's* no Disembodied Tyrant
April 05 - McKee Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
April 07 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
April 08 - Allentown, Pa. @ Archer
April 10 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster
April 11 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand
April 12 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
April 14 - Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen
April 15 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
April 17 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
April 18 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's
April 19 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 21 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre
April 23 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
April 24 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues
April 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues
April 26 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theater
April 28 - Albuqueruque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
April 29 - Colorado Springs, Col. @ Black Sheep
May 01 - Davenport, Iowa @Capitol Theatre
May 02 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Check out other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner