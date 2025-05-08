The Black Dahlia Murder Make Two Big Lineup Announcements Ahead of 2025 Festivals

The Black Dahlia Murder have made a pair of big announcements ahead of their Sonic Temple appearance this weekend. The band has confirmed their new guitarist while also announcing a big change in their lineup for their next couple of performances.

Who Will Be Playing Guitar for The Black Dahlia Murder?

In a video message shared through the band's socials, Brian Eschbach revealed that the band have filled the guitarist void left when Brandon Ellis announced his departure from the group back in February.

"Sonic Temple will be our first performance with someone that many of you already know, an amazing guitar player, the one and only Mr. Wes Hauch. We're stoked to be playing with him and you can expect to see him playing with us for the foreseeable future," shared the singer.

Hauch has an extensive history in metal, most recently playing with Alluvial. The guitarist has also appeared on records with Periphery, The Faceless, Austrian Death Machine, Black Crown Initiate, Devin Townsend, Polyphia, Enterprise Earth and more.

What Else Did The Black Dahlia Murder Announce?

While The Black Dahlia Murder are about to play shows with Hauch, Eschbach himself won't be there for the next two appearances.

"In other news, I myself unfortunately due to personal circumstances will not be able to perform with the band at these two festivals. And rather than cancel on this opportunity to play with a bunch of great bands, we decided to ask for a little bit of help. So we're happy to announce that longtime colleague and friend, Guy Kozowyk of The Red Chord will be filling in on vocals," the frontman revealed.

"We hope those in attendance enjoy these twice in a lifetime mashup events. But don't worry, I will be back with the band this summer to melt you guys' faces."

The Black Dahlia Murder in 2025

So far, The Black Dahlia Murder's tour plans are pretty sparse for 2025. The band will appear at the Sonic Temple Festival on Friday (May 9) in Columbus, Ohio, followed by their May 18 show at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Fla. Eschbach will sit out both of those dates.

The band will be back in action this September when they make appearances at the Louder Than Life festival on Sept. 18 and play the Palladium in Worcester, Mass., on Sept. 20.

All The Black Dahlia Murder dates and ticketing information can be found through the band's website.